ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Some Yosemite camping reservations being canceled due to Washburn Fire

By Travis Schlepp
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbcWC_0gdE3jRT00

Campers who have existing reservations to spend a few nights in Yosemite National Park will need to double check that their planned visits haven’t fallen victim to cancellations due to a fire raging near one of the park’s most popular camping sites.

On Monday, many reservations were canceled and refunded due to a partial closure of the national park due to the Washburn Fire which continues to rage within the park’s boundaries.

Included in the closure is the popular Wawona Campground which is located along the South Fork Merced River in the southern end of the park, about 45 minutes from Yosemite Valley.

The site is popular for campers because of its close proximity to the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.

Unfortunately, those trees are at the center of a firefight raging at Yosemite as firefighters battle to protect the ancient trees.

As of Monday evening, the fire had burned about 2,720 acres, but firefighters were finally able to gain some containment around the blaze, which currently stands around 22%.

The Mariposa Grove is currently outfitted with a sprinkler system to aid in providing moisture to the trees, and officials say so far none of the “named trees” have been damaged, including the famous 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant tree.

Still, the Mariposa Grove and much of the area surrounding the Giant Sequoias is closed off due to the fire including both the campground and Wawona Road, aka, Highway 41. The closure will be in place from Thursday, July 14 through at least Thursday, July 21.

This year, Yosemite required all camping reservations to be completed online through Recreation.gov . Wawona was the first campground to open for online reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qneq_0gdE3jRT00
Recreation.gov began providing refunds for campers who booked the Wawona campground at Yosemite National Park which is currently in the heart of a brush fire battle

The refund notices included an explanation for the closure that reads in part: “The experience and wellbeing of visitors is our top priority, and we apologize for any inconvenience with this location closure. Thank you again for your understanding.”

Despite the closure, the majority of the park and its 12 other campgrounds remain open to the public. Of those 12 remaining campground, half include reservable spots and the other half are entirely on a first-come basis. Same-day reservations are not available at any of the campgrounds.

A reservation will also be required to drive into Yosemite National Park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. through September 30, for those without a campground reservation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Missing ‘at-risk’ 19-year-old woman found

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Egger Highlands neighborhood in early July. Nineteen-year-old Samantha Barba was last seen on July 6 leaving her home around 6:15 a.m. and police say she is considered “at-risk” due to medical concerns.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Yosemite National Park, CA
Lifestyle
Newsweek

Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say

A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Fox News

California man found dead in Death Valley after car ran out of gas, officials say

A 67-year-old California man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after his vehicle apparently ran out of gas during a period of record-breaking heat, officials say. The body of David Kelleher of Huntington Beach was found by tourists Tuesday afternoon "about 30 feet from California Highway 190, obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree," the National Park Service said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Fire Sprinkler#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Washburn#The Washburn Fire#The Giant Sequoias
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
UPI News

Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area

July 7 (UPI) -- An earthquake was felt in far Southern California late on Wednesday, a region where seismic activity is commonplace. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4-magnitude quake shook San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border. The quake struck about 6 miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells, Calif., at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Sea Lions Chase Away San Diego Beachgoers in Hilarious Viral Video

A couple of sea lions made sure that their sandy shore was for locals only when they chased off a crowd of sunbathers last Friday. In the midst of a sunny San Diego summer, beachgoers and native La Jolla Cove residents have to share the coveted spot by the water. Most of the time, these blubbery water mammals tolerate the presence of humans on their sacred grounds, but their generosity has its limits. This seems to be the case when two sea lions waddled their way over to the area’s two-legged guests, warding them away from their home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire updating its fire hazard severity zones map

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS - Cal Fire is busy identifying the areas statewide that are most vulnerable to severe wildfires, updating the agency's fire hazard severity zones map for the first time since 2007. "All of the fire history that we've been able to collect over the last five years will be plugged into our 100 years of fire data to help us better and more accurately depict an area's hazard," says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Berlant. The new map, likely to be released in the Fall, will be a road map of risk, plotting the areas where the threat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy