ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

Former New Castle police officer accused of using excessive force faces federal charges

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l092B_0gdE3e1q00

INDIANAPOLIS – A former New Castle police officer now faces federal charges after being accused of using excessive force against three people.

A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned an indictment last week charging Aaron Strong with three counts of deprivation under color of law and one count of witness tampering.

Court docs: Mother charged in toddler’s fentanyl homicide

Strong is accused of violating the rights of three individuals by employing unreasonable force against them. The assaults left all three with injuries. According to the indictment, two of the attacks involved dangerous weapons: a collapsible baton and a less-lethal “bean bag” round fired from a shotgun.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years each. Strong is also accused of witness tampering, which carries a 20-year maximum.

One of the charges stemmed from an August 2019 incident in which Strong was accused of striking a man 20 times with a collapsible baton while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

The man was arrested and brought to the Henry County Jail for examination before being taken to jail. He suffered serious injuries to his head, jaw, arms and back.

‘Heartbreaking’: Indianapolis woman charged after babies transported in milk crate strapped to bike

Strong and another officer had stopped the man in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, 2019, because he looked suspicious. He ran away after the officers confronted him, but they quickly caught up and he surrendered.

Strong hit him with the baton while he was lying prone on the ground in handcuffs. Other officers saw what happened and reported it to their supervisors, saying there was no reason for Strong to strike the detainee.

Indiana State Police investigated the incident. A special prosecutor filed a misdemeanor criminal recklessness charge against Strong. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days, with the sentence suspended to probation.

Casey White indicted for murder in death of former jailer Vicky White

The witness tampering charge against Strong stems from accusations that he lied to an Indiana State Police officer about the August 2019 incident. The indictment said Strong “knowingly made false statements” to the officer.

Strong is also accused of using excessive force against two detainees on July 12, 2017. He was acting as an officer with the New Castle Police Department and commander of the Henry County SWAT team when he kicked a detainee in the head “without legal justification,” according to the indictment.

Strong also shot a “bean bag shotgun round at close range without legal justification,” injuring a second detainee, according to the indictment. The offense resulted in bodily injury and involved the use of a dangerous weapon.

Strong resigned from the New Castle Police Department in December 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
1017thepoint.com

TRUCKER GETS 55 YEARS FOR WAYNE COUNTY MURDER

(Richmond, IN)--What amounts to a life sentence behind bars has been handed down to the Florida trucker who stabbed and killed his driving partner on I-70 in Wayne County three years ago. 50-year-old Pavel Nery-Gonzalez received the standard 55-year sentence in Wayne Superior Court II. Nery-Gonzalez’s attorney had claimed that the stabbing was done in self-defense, but the prosecution maintained that he could have stopped before victim died. Good-time credit would have Nery-Gonzalez released at age 91.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Greenwood man arrested for violating protective order in Oolitic Monday afternoon

OOLITIC – A Greenwood man was arrested Monday afternoon, when officers were called to the 600 block of West 9th Street after a report of an unwanted person. Lawrence County Sheriffs were called in reference to a man, identified as 29-year-old Bryce Allen Gerkin, of Greenwood, was at a residence in Oolitic, in violation of a protective order.
OOLITIC, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
New Castle, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
New Castle, IN
Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Cumberland police ‘detain goat for questioning’

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An elusive goat tried its best to flee from police after being found in a yard it didn’t belong in, but Cumberland officers were persistent and eventually able to trap the animal in a corner where it was “detained” for questioning. The Cumberland Police Department shared the body camera footage of the […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: 2 teens shot at gas station, possibly over drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a west side gas station, and investigators have reason to believe it was over a narcotics transaction. IMPD was called to a McClure gas station at 4545 Rockville Road just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
SPEEDWAY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Indiana State Police#Excessive Force#Violent Crime
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
LEBANON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Columbus man driving stolen Johnson Co. truck chased, caught by officers

A Columbus man who has been arrested multiple times in recent years was taken into custody again after leading law enforcement on a pursuit Thursday morning. About 8:00 am Thursday, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Bush observed a vehicle at the intersection of 10th and National Road where it appeared the driver was visibly nervous and attempting to conceal his face.
COLUMBUS, IN
1017thepoint.com

DEPUTY'S CRUISER BURNS, I-70 SHUT DOWN

(Wayne County, IN)---70 was shut down in both the east and westbound lanes in western Wayne County Thursday afternoon. It began when a person suffered a medical incident near the State Road 1 exit. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, but the cruiser caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. According to the department, the interstate was shut down out of an abundance of caution due to the ammunition that was in the cruiser. The fire did not result in any injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Current Publishing

Three suspects flee Moyer Fine Jewelers after smash-and-grab

Update 9:43 a.m. July 14: Westfield Police Dept. confirmed it has found the black Jeep Cherokee used by the three suspects in the July 13 smash-and-grab at Moyer Fine Jewelers. The police did not confirm if any arrests have been made. Westfield Police Dept. responded to the call of an...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence comes after Deandra Lee was involved in a domestic disturbance at an Exxon gas station involving Lee and his girlfriend. Four months before this arrest, Lee was convicted for domestic battery and strangulation on the same woman.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Indy Man Arrested After Cocaine Located During Traffic Stop

The estimated street value of the cocaine was estimated to be $15,000. Seymour-Yesterday, July 11, 2022, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper led to the discovery of approximately a half kilogram of suspected cocaine which resulted in the driver of the vehicle being arrested on multiple drug related charges.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

ISP JOINS DENISE PFLUM INVESTIGATION

(Connersville, IN)--The Indiana State Police has recently joined in the investigation into the disappearance of Denise Pflum. Denise was 18 when she disappeared in Fayette County way back in 1986. According to a moderator of a social media page dedicated to obtaining new information, Denise’s family recently reached out to the state police and asked that agency to become involved. Now, state police investigators will be working with local law enforcement. Last month, the moderator received an anonymous envelope with additional information about the case. The sender of that envelope has still not come forward.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IMPD detail investigation into missing Indy dad, children

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a timeline detailing their missing persons investigation into Kyle Moorman and his three young children after the bodies of Moorman and the kids were found in a pond on Indy’s southwest side. After family and friends of Kyle Moorman expressed frustration in the search efforts conducted […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Glock Switches a major issue in Marion County: MCPO

INDIANAPOLIS — "It's too easy to get a real gun in Indianapolis," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. Mears said one challenge the city is facing, is young people buying guns off of social media and then altering the weapons. "The biggest issue that we see in young people...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy