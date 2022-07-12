ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

VCSO members receive plaque from DHS program

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, National Program Director Ron Antol and Field Program Manager Bud Ratliff presented plaques to members of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Marr (not pictured) and Designated Immigration Officers Deputy Allan Martinez and Deputy Bernice Hosey received a plaque in honor of having no deficiencies during biennial Office of Professional Responsibility inspection. This is the first inspection that the VCSO has had no deficiencies since the the DHS, 287(g) program began here in 2017.

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has been a part of the DHS 287(g) program since 2017. The program allows a limited number of selected state and local law enforcement officers to receive specialized training directly from DHS. They also have the chance to be deputized to perform certain functions of federal immigration agents.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) supervises these partnerships. The officers are authorized to:

  • interview individuals to ascertain their immigration status,
  • check DHS databases for information on individuals,
  • issue immigration detainers to hold individuals until ICE takes custody,
  • enter data into ICE’s database and case management system,
  • issue a Notice to Appear which is the official charging document that begins the removal process,
  • make recommendations for voluntary departure in place of formal removal proceedings,
  • make recommendations for detention and immigration bond
  • and transfer noncitizens into ICE custody

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office provided the above information and photos.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

