“No more denying it – New Orleans isn’t working.” That’s the title of a new letter to the editor in The Advocate | The Times Picayune written by famed American political consultant and strategist James Carville. Raised in the town of Carville, Louisiana, Carville strategized for multiple public office candidates in the United States and abroad, gaining national attention for his role as lead strategist in Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. But you might know him better from his multiple network news and podcast appearances, or by his moniker, “the Ragin’ Cajun.”

CARVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO