Mt. Vernon’s Monroe, 97, recognized for service, declared a “double hero” in ceremony. A Mt. Vernon resident and veteran of WWII received an extra-special surprise on his 97th birthday. James Monroe was honored by his family, Lawrence County first-responders and members of the VFW Post 4541 with a ceremony in recognition of his service during the war on Wednesday, July 6.

MOUNT VERNON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO