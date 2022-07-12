ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stotts City, MO

Wayne Lee Schnake,

Lawrence County Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Lee Schnake, 87, of Stotts City went to be with his Heavenly Father in his new home, Saturday July 2, 2022. He was born in Lawrence County October 28, 1934, to Louis H. and Golden (Garner) Schnake. He and...

lawrencecountyrecord.com

Lawrence County Record

Dorothy Lou (Williams) Bellis

Dorothy Lou (Williams) Bellis was born November 5, 1936, in Aurora, Missouri, to Leo James Williams and Anna Lee (Wise) Williams. Dorothy passed away July 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, surrounded by her family. At a young age Dorothy and Dale met, grew up together and started...
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Robert “Bob” Eugene Golubsk

Robert “Bob” Eugene Golubski, 82, of Pierce City passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Branson. He was born in Barry County on May 15, 1940; the son of Lawrence and Clara (Witt) Golubski. He married Nancy Wogoman on May 13, 1961, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Golubski was a brick mason serving people all throughout southwest Missouri. He was a farmer where he raised cattle and spent many hours in the hay field. He served as a road commissioner for the Pioneer Road District. He was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pulaskifield. He retired from the National Guard after serving 26 years.
PIERCE CITY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Sammie Ann McCarrell Turner

Sammie Ann McCarrell Turner, age 89, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away on Saturday evening, July 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by family. She was born January 4, 1933, in the Elm Branch Community, Lawrence County, Missouri, to Samuel Allen and Lora May (Norman) McCarrell. Sammie was a 1950...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Lawrence County Record

Gwyndolyn “Gwyn” Ruth (nee Russell) Dake

On June 28, 2022, Gwyndolyn “Gwyn” Ruth (nee Russell) Dake passed away peacefully at 9:46 p.m. at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was a loving, caring and special wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and member of the Miller community. Gwyn spent countless hours involved with her children and grandchildren’s activities in school, sports, and other organizations. She was an active member of her community and was involved in many organizations over her lifetime. Known to many as “Momma” she was asked to cook and provide meals for numerous local events and celebrations in her community. Always ready and willing to help those asking for her help, she was only a phone call away from leaving home and going to aid those in need of assistance with clothes, food or whatever was needed.
MILLER, MO

