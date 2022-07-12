ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

House committee accepts Snyder’s offer to testify virtually

By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
informnny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28. Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
MSNBC

New details emerge on Trump’s call to a Jan. 6 witness

There were already questions about whether Team Trump was trying to pressure witnesses in the Jan. 6 investigation, but those concerns became even more serious this week, toward the end of the latest Jan. 6 committee hearing. Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the bipartisan panel, explained from...
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Roger Goodell
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Likely No Longer in Contempt, New York Attorney General Says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump is likely no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena in a New York civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. In a letter filed with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Washington Commanders#Zoom
Commander Country

Why Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Agreed to Testify Voluntarily

There's more drama surrounding Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. Last month, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform offered Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell the opportunity to testify in front of Congress. While Goodell accepted the offer, Snyder rejected, stating that he was out of the country.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Snyder camp says he'll testify voluntary, not subpoenaed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for Dan Snyder told the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday there is no reason for the owner of the Washington Commanders to testify under subpoena for the congressional investigation into the NFL team’s workplace culture. Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, sent a letter to committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney confirming her client would participate virtually in the July 28 session from Israel while on a planned family trip. Patton Seymour, however, declined to accept the conditions of the subpoena. She argued in her letter it is not valid since the committee previously invited Snyder to participate voluntarily. “We are confident that Mr. Snyder will able to provide full and complete testimony during his voluntary appearance,” Patton Seymour wrote.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy