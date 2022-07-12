ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save an extra 25% during Macy’s Black Friday in July sale—here’s what you should know

By Ceara Perez-Murphy, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Prime Day 2022 is here, running today, July 12, and tomorrow, July 13, and we're already seeing great deals. We're also seeing equally impressive sales from other retailers, like Macy's. Now you can save an extra 25% during Macy’s Black Friday in July sale on all categories.

What's better than saving on something you already needed to buy? Well nothing, in our opinion. Take advantage of an extra 25% off during the Macy's sale. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect pair of jeans or new kitchen essentials, we’ve rounded up the best deals available during the Macy's sale. Items from beauty favorites to bath and kitchen essentials are available at deep discounts for your best buy yet.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here: Shop the absolute best Amazon deals today

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

There are few things we love more than a good trench coat and this belted rain coat from Michael Kors is no exception. Classic in style, this khaki raincoat includes a hood for ultimate rain protection and best of all, it's on sale! Get the Michael Kors rain coat for $120 off during the Macy's sale (50% off in savings) and brave inclement weather in style.

Get your workout into gear with a pair of Calvin Klein Performance Leggings during the Macy's sale. These inclusive sized leggings come in a variety of prints, great for making exercise more fun. Normally priced at $69.50 these leggings are priced to sell and drop as low as $19.93 during Macy's Black Friday in July—so get yours before they sell out!

Garnering high reviews and a National Parenting Product award, the Sharper Image Glow Up Stunt Drone is on sale for $39.99 during the Macy's sale, which i a savings of $60 on a top rated toy for kids ages 12-15. This drone is said to be super easy to fly, even for beginners and has built in LED lights for even more impressive tricks and turns in the air.

With lots of colors to choose from the Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Cookware is sure to bring a bit of joy to cooking. During the Macy's sale you can save up to 60% off on select pieces from this collection. One favorite of this collection is the Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven, usually retailing at $199.99 you can grab yours for $79.99 during the Macy's Back Friday in July sale.

With deals as low as 70% off, the Macy's Black Friday in July sale is bound to have everything you need, and some things you'll decide you need, just in time for summer!

Shop the best Macy's sales

  • Calvin Klein Performance Leggings for $19.93 (Save $49.57)
  • Sharper Image Glow Up Stunt Drone for $39.99 (Save $60)
  • Speechless Floral High-Low Dress for $42 (Save $44)
  • Bleu by Rod Beattie One-Piece Swimsuit for $47.60 (Save $71.60)
  • Polo Ralph Lauren 5.75-Inch Swim Trunks for $59.99 (Save $29.51)
  • Lauren Ralph Lauren Satin Midi Skirt for $75 (Save $50)
  • Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven for $79.99 (Save $120)
  • Nomad 06012 8-Qt. Nomad Traveling Slow Cooker for $89.99 (Save $60)
  • Michael Kors belted raincoat for $120 (Save $120)
  • 14K Gold Hoop Earrings for $263.70 (Save $836.30)

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

  • All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop all the best deals you can get today
  • Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark
  • Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG
  • Lowe’s Amazon Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices
  • Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Pick up Prime Day-level deals on phones, TVs, watches, tablets and more
  • Target Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target
  • Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more
  • Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on Echo smart speakers, TVs and security cameras
  • Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best Samsung, Apple, and LG deals on sale right now
  • Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on KitchenAid, Sun Joe and iRobot
  • Prime Day kitchen deals: Pick up huge discounts on Ninja, KitchenAid and Misen
  • Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
  • Prime Day clothing and fashion deals: Shop stylish sales from Champion, Adidas and Ray-Ban at Amazon

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

NBC News

Best Prime Day Dyson deals: Discounts on vacuums, fans and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $284 right now

Ahead of its annual Prime Day sale next week, Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 7. As long as you don’t mind buying the wearable in green, you can get the 41mm model with GPS connectivity for $284. The $115 price drop represents a nearly 30 percent discount from the usual price of Apple’s latest smartwatch. And if green is not your color, some of the other models are available for $329 or less.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

iPads Are 20% Off, TVs Start at $99 & Dresses Are $10 — All at Walmart’s Massive Deals For Days Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to saving the biggest amount of money possible, the best thing you could do is weigh all of your options at different retailers. If you’re looking for a new tablet, tv or set of patio furniture, look into the prices at all of the major retailers to see which offers the best deal. This practice is even more true this week when everything at every store seems to be on sale. So, let me introduce you to some of the best deals I’ve found — and they’re all part of Walmart’s...
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on TVs, Laptops, Apple and More Still Available

Prime Day 2022 may officially be over, but that doesn't mean the deals just stop. Prime Day may have wrapped up last night, but the deals aren't quite over yet. There are still tons of discounts that are going strong. Amazon and many other retailers who were running their own anti-Prime Day deals are still offering plenty of big discounts on TVs, headphones, fitness gear, home goods and more. To help you take full advantage of these deals before they're gone, we've rounded up some of the best bargains still available below.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

How to get a free $200 Amazon gift card to spend on Prime Day tomorrow

As if its Prime Day deals event weren’t already enough, now Amazon is offering customers the opportunity to earn a $200 Amazon gift card that can be used to turn Prime Day purchases into total freebies. That’s enough credit to take home some of the best Prime Day smart home deals without even spending a dime.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

You won't believe these sales! 22 Prime Day deals under $25 to shop now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

534K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
