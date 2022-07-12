Save an extra 25% during Macy’s Black Friday in July sale—here’s what you should know

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Prime Day 2022 is here, running today, July 12, and tomorrow, July 13, and we're already seeing great deals. We're also seeing equally impressive sales from other retailers, like Macy's. Now you can save an extra 25% during Macy’s Black Friday in July sale on all categories.

What's better than saving on something you already needed to buy? Well nothing, in our opinion. Take advantage of an extra 25% off during the Macy's sale. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect pair of jeans or new kitchen essentials, we’ve rounded up the best deals available during the Macy's sale. Items from beauty favorites to bath and kitchen essentials are available at deep discounts for your best buy yet.

There are few things we love more than a good trench coat and this belted rain coat from Michael Kors is no exception. Classic in style, this khaki raincoat includes a hood for ultimate rain protection and best of all, it's on sale! Get the Michael Kors rain coat for $120 off during the Macy's sale (50% off in savings) and brave inclement weather in style.

Get your workout into gear with a pair of Calvin Klein Performance Leggings during the Macy's sale. These inclusive sized leggings come in a variety of prints, great for making exercise more fun. Normally priced at $69.50 these leggings are priced to sell and drop as low as $19.93 during Macy's Black Friday in July—so get yours before they sell out!

Garnering high reviews and a National Parenting Product award, the Sharper Image Glow Up Stunt Drone is on sale for $39.99 during the Macy's sale, which i a savings of $60 on a top rated toy for kids ages 12-15. This drone is said to be super easy to fly, even for beginners and has built in LED lights for even more impressive tricks and turns in the air.

With lots of colors to choose from the Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Cookware is sure to bring a bit of joy to cooking. During the Macy's sale you can save up to 60% off on select pieces from this collection. One favorite of this collection is the Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven, usually retailing at $199.99 you can grab yours for $79.99 during the Macy's Back Friday in July sale.

With deals as low as 70% off, the Macy's Black Friday in July sale is bound to have everything you need, and some things you'll decide you need, just in time for summer!

Shop the best Macy's sales

Calvin Klein Performance Leggings for $19.93 (Save $49.57)

Sharper Image Glow Up Stunt Drone for $39.99 (Save $60)

Speechless Floral High-Low Dress for $42 (Save $44)

Bleu by Rod Beattie One-Piece Swimsuit for $47.60 (Save $71.60)

Polo Ralph Lauren 5.75-Inch Swim Trunks for $59.99 (Save $29.51)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Satin Midi Skirt for $75 (Save $50)

Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven for $79.99 (Save $120)

Nomad 06012 8-Qt. Nomad Traveling Slow Cooker for $89.99 (Save $60)

Michael Kors belted raincoat for $120 (Save $120)

14K Gold Hoop Earrings for $263.70 (Save $836.30)

