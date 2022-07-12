LeBron James clarifies comments on Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia

In a trailer for the latest episode of his HBO show "The Shop," LeBron James said if he were in Brittney Griner's situation, he would have doubts about wanting to return to the U.S. after being a detainee in Russia.

"Over 110 days, now how could she feel like America has her back?" James said. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

Last month, the Los Angles Lakers star shared a Twitter post demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris do what they can to bring Griner back home.

Griner has been incarcerated in Russia since Feb. 17 after law enforcement arrested her at an airport outside of Moscow due to possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag. Griner has since pleaded guilty to the charges and sent a handwritten letter to the White House.

As is often the case, James' celebrity status and large following on social media led to a variety of interpretations of his comments, with some categorizing them as anti-American.

On Tuesday night, James responded with a clarification -- saying he "wasn't knocking our beautiful country."

His focus, James said, was on how Griner must be feeling after being detained for over 100 days in a foreign country.

"Long story short," James concluded, "#BringHerHome."

The new episode of "The Shop" premieres Friday at noon ET on the Uninterrupted YouTube channel.