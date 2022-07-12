ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James clarifies comments on Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia

By Toyloy Brown III, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gczXV_0gdE1ZdV00

In a trailer for the latest episode of his HBO show "The Shop," LeBron James said if he were in Brittney Griner's situation, he would have doubts about wanting to return to the U.S. after being a detainee in Russia.

"Over 110 days, now how could she feel like America has her back?" James said. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

Last month, the Los Angles Lakers star shared a Twitter post demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris do what they can to bring Griner back home.

Griner has been incarcerated in Russia since Feb. 17 after law enforcement arrested her at an airport outside of Moscow due to possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag. Griner has since pleaded guilty to the charges and sent a handwritten letter to the White House.

As is often the case, James' celebrity status and large following on social media led to a variety of interpretations of his comments, with some categorizing them as anti-American.

On Tuesday night, James responded with a clarification -- saying he "wasn't knocking our beautiful country."

His focus, James said, was on how Griner must be feeling after being detained for over 100 days in a foreign country.

"Long story short," James concluded, "#BringHerHome."

The new episode of "The Shop" premieres Friday at noon ET on the Uninterrupted YouTube channel.

Comments / 339

Dream_Weaver
6d ago

By all means Lebron, feel free to travel to Russia, and demand her freedom. Then you too, can enjoy their good ol’ hospitality.

Reply(11)
235
Guest
6d ago

She didn’t like America 🇺🇸 when she was here, so leave her over there. Lebron, feel FREE to go join her, you won’t be missed.

Reply(32)
184
Rosie Coronado
6d ago

Sometimes I wonder if it’s fair for supposed to be smart people making a decision to go to RUSSIA (every one knows is not a friend of USA ). To top thar decision off bring drugs. Then expect to be bailed out? I’m sorry, I feel bad for her but then again she brought this on herself. So yes Mr. Le Bron go travel to Russia and talk to Putin.

Reply(22)
78
Related
Complex

Watch LeBron James’ 42-Point Domination in Drew League Game

The Drew League, a pro-am summer basketball league in Los Angeles, featured a star-studded lineup on Saturday, as LeBron James and DeMar Derozan joined forces to put on a show in front of a packed gym at King/Drew Magnet High School. LeBron, in his first Drew League appearance since 2011,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY

Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan: No disrespect intended in 'bricks' reference about Russell Westbrook

San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Jeremy Sochan apologized after accidentally slighting Russell Westbrook in an interview during the NBA Summer League. Sochan and Spurs rookie Malaki Branham played a word association game when Sochan was tasked with guessing the phrase "triple-double." Branham provided the clue "Russell Westbrook get them a lot" to which Sochan responded "bricks".
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
USA TODAY

Uvalde report finds 'systemic failures', Steve Bannon trial begins: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Uvalde school shooting report finds 'systemic failures' in law enforcement response. Reporter Cady Stanton explains. Plus, a jury prepares to decide the fate of the Parkland school shooter, jury selection begins in the trial of former White House strategist Steve Bannon, reporter Amanda Lee Myers talks about how businesses have been hurt by Yosemite fires and the MLB Home Run Derby is here.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Detainment#United States#Hbo#The Los Angles Lakers#The White House#Anti American#Uninterrupted Youtube
Black Enterprise

Former United Nations U.S. Ambassador Bill Richardson Is Going To Moscow To Negotiate Brittney Griner’s Release

The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson is going to Moscow, Russia to try to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, according to ABC News. Richardson is also the former governor of New Mexico and reportedly assisted with the prisoner exchange in February that released U.S. Marine Trevor Reed from captivity.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

537K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy