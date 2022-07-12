Pat Cipollone suggested Pence should get the Presidential Medal of Freedom for refusing to block the Electoral College count certification on Jan. 6

Pat A. Cipollone, who served as White House counsel for President Donald J. Trump, appears on a video screen above members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone's testimony was played at the Jan. 6 hearing Tuesday.

Cipollone said he thought Pence "did the right thing" by refusing to interfere with the 2020 election results.

Cipollone suggested Pence deserved the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his actions on January 6.

During testimony revealed at the House January 6 committee's seventh public hearing on Tuesday, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone called Vice President Mike Pence "courageous" for refusing to give in to President Donald Trump's pressure campaign and interfere with the Electoral College certification on January 6, 2021.

"I think the vice president did the right thing, I think he did the courageous thing," Cipollone testified. "I have a great deal of respect for Vice President Pence."

Cipollone also said he didn't think Pence had the "legal authority" to do anything aside from what he did. He argued that the vice president did a "great service for this country" and added that he "suggested to somebody" that Pence should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for carrying out his legal duty.

Cipollone, who was subpoenaed by the committee in June, sat for over eight hours of recorded testimony on Friday and was interviewed by the panel in April. In the video of his Friday testimony played at Tuesday's hearing, Cipollone was asked how he felt about Mike Pence's refusal to participate in Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Cipollone served as one of Trump's closest confidantes, advising him throughout his presidency. He told the committee in his testimony that he agreed there was no evidence to support Trump's campaign to overturn the election.

In her opening statement, Committee Vice Chair and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said that Cipollone's testimony met the committee's expectations, alluding to the importance of Cipollone's knowledge about the events of the Capitol siege.