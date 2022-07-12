ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Family says Georgia woman shot and killed by abusive jealous husband while holding grandchild

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who reportedly shot and killed his wife Sunday while she was holding their grandchild is on the run, and family members of the woman are concerned about their safety.

FOX affiliate WAGA reports that 50-year-old Salomon Ramos is wanted for the murder of Angeles Santos. Santos’ son, Uriel Ramos, told the station that his father shot his mother while holding his baby.

“He went in there, he grabbed a gun and he shot her with my baby in her hand,” Ramos told WAGA, “I was so worried about it…the worst happening…and he did it.”

Uriel Ramos reportedly left the home minutes prior with his sister. DeKalb County investigators say Salomon Ramos accused Santos of having another man over at their home.

The family told Salomon to leave and not come back three weeks prior to the murder. Uriel Ramos said his dad was an alcoholic and abused drugs and was “never a good dad to us” but that his mother continued to stay with him as “she was still trying to help him out.”

The family is now concerned for their safety while Salomon Ramos is on the run and investigators say he may be armed and dangerous. He may be traveling to Arkansas where his family lives or back to Mexico.

“We need everyone out looking…that’s it. That’s what I owe my mom,” said Uriel Ramos.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Angeles’ funeral.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Salomon Ramos, contact the DeKalb County, Ga. Police Department at (678) 406-7929.

Comments / 16

Guest
3d ago

this is so upsetting. speaking from experience, the law in ga doesn't do much for dv victims or situations. I was lucky i even got a 1 yr restraining order. he was required to do an alcohol test to determine how bad his alcoholism was and to further force him to get help but they have him way too long to get sober enough for that visit and for the temmors to go away so nothing further was done and that was the main issue was the drinking. he was never charged and they made me leave when I had clearly been the one assaulted, after he told them he's a veteran. the male cops dis not question me properly or alone. 1/

