Myrtle Beach, SC

Rare 1-in-30-million orange lobster found by Florida Red Lobster given to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rare one-in-30-million orange lobster that was found by a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida was given to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

The lobster, named Cheddar, after the restaurant’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits, will be protected at the aquarium in Myrtle Beach, according to a news release from Ripley’s. Cheddar was one of the lobsters that was shipped to a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida.

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” Red Lobster Manager Mario Roque said in a statement. “A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home.”

Ripley’s said orange lobsters are rare because their bright coloring makes them attractive to predators.

    Courtesy: Ripley’s Aquarium
“We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her,” Nicole Bott, senior director of communications at Red Lobster, said in a statement. “It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank.”

Cheddar joins Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach as it celebrates 25 years welcoming guests, according to the release. Ripley’s in Myrtle Beach also its hub for scientific research.

PHOTOS: Helicopter pilot uninjured in precautionary emergency beach landing near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter pilot was not injured in a precautionary emergency landing on the beach near Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to information released Thursday morning by the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter landed on the beach near the Nash Street public beach access, south of the Springmaid Pier, according to a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
