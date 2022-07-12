ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

ICE Memo Says Detainees Are Still Entitled to Abortions Despite State Bans

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to an undated memo, ICE officials will issue a directive this week reiterating detained migrants’ right to abortion. The Wall Street Journal reviewed the document, which specifies that pregnant people held...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

ICE to transport pregnant detainees across state lines to facilitate abortions

The Biden administration plans to allow pregnant women in federal immigration custody to receive abortions while in government care, even if that means transferring someone to a facility in a state with friendlier abortion laws, according to a new report. The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently drafted a...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Detainees#Abortion Law#Abortions#Politics Federal#The Wall Street Journal
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is currently at the centre of a state ethics probe which was launched before her announcement on Monday that she was going to be retiring. The investigation is examining weather married DiFiore, 66, interfered in the disciplinary hearing of Dennis Quirk, the New York State Court Officers Association president.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ray Epps reveals how his life has been ruined after conspiracists claimed he was FBI informant at Jan 6 riot

There was no return to normal for Ray Epps, a man who became the hingepoint of a right-wing conspiracy to pin the Capitol riot on the FBI. Before the Capitol riot ended, supporters of former President Donald Trump were manufacturing stories as a way to ease the pain of the cognitive dissonance they were experiencing. The first story claimed that the Capitol police invited the protesters inside. The second was that Antifa was actually behind the riot, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is trying to tank Biden’s agenda — by using Joe Manchin

President Joe Biden is heading to Saudi Arabia and Israel this week – but back in Washington, his domestic agenda is also facing a series of crucial tests in a month that could make or break the future of his administration.The Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release the June data for its latest Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. While there is some evidence fuel prices are going down, many voters continue to worry about rising gas and grocery prices: a New York Times/Siena College poll found that 15 per cent of registered voters consider it the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Australian Passing Through U.S. Asked if She’d Recently Had an Abortion Before Being Deported

An Australian woman’s vacation to Canada was ruined during her stopover in California when she was grilled on her abortion history and deported by U.S. immigration. Madolline Gourley, who was passing through Los Angeles last month, complained of being treated like a criminal when she was detained, fingerprinted, and questioned over suspicions about her plan to house- and cat-sit while in Canada in exchange for free accommodation. Gourley said she was twice asked by U.S. immigration officials if she was pregnant during her interrogations, and when she answered that she was not, she was then asked: “Have you recently had an abortion?” Gourley was ultimately deported on a flight back to Brisbane, where she lives, after being denied entry to the U.S. because she was in breach of the terms of a visa waiver program for some foreign citizens that allows for visitors to make short visits for business and tourism but not “regular” employment. A Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson told The Guardian it took “allegations of unprofessional behavior seriously” and would investigate.
IMMIGRATION
insideedition.com

Texas Sheriff Shares Thoughts on Roe v. Wade Decision: 'Shame on the Supreme Court'

“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

What started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own. After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convicted the very next week.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The mystery of Liz Cheney’s missing January 6 witness — and what the DOJ should do next

The latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot did not yield as many explosive revelations as the session with Cassidy Hutchinson two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the hearing did show that many far-right activists and commentators viewed Donald Trump’s tweet inviting his supporters to a “big protest” on 6 January – and promising them it “will be wild” – as a call to arms.Similarly, the hearing demonstrated that even after many of Trump’s advisers had told him he had exhausted his options, a gaggle of the president’s most extreme enablers – including Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority just last week took the next step in a little-noticed, but extremely dangerous, project: attempting to jam into law a radical misinterpretation of the Constitution’s elections and electors clauses, which, if successful, would create electoral chaos across the country. Before next summer, and well in advance of the 2024 presidential election, the Court could strip state courts and state constitutions of their ability to check and balance state legislators when they make laws for federal elections, giving partisan majorities near-total control over how voters cast ballots and how those ballots are counted. And it would make the current Court—which already has a horrible track record on voting rights—the ultimate judge of whether the legislatures’ actions are legal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin warns against adding 'any more fuel to this inflation fire' as Biden calls report on record-high June price increases 'unacceptably high' and Nancy Pelosi says 'I think we’re peaking'

Key Democratic centrist Joe Manchin responded to the latest report of record-high inflation and warned against adding 'any more fuel to the fire,' as President Joe Biden tried to point to declining gas prices in recent weeks. The two men and other DC powerbrokers were commenting on the 9.1 percent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy