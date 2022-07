ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police have identified the man who was shot while driving on State Road 408 in Orlando on Thursday afternoon and then crashed into a tree and died. Police say Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was driving westbound on SR-408 around 2:25 p.m. when his vehicle was shot at and "struck multiple times" near Bumby Avenue. They say Hepburn exited the freeway at Mills Avenue and crashed into a tree.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO