ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meek Mill Speaks Out About Leaving Roc Nation

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxpIx_0gdDze4I00
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The rumors were true, well, to some degree. Rapper Meek Mill is leaving Roc Nation but not for the reasons shade throwers are thinking. All relationships don’t end in divorce, and divorces don’t end a relationship.

Meek Mill took to his own social media to set the record straight about him and Roc Nation:

“All I saw today was Meek and Roc part ways. I’m personally handling my own business, so I can take risks and grow. We came to that agreement together. I have a label deal with Roc for my artist, and I got REFORM super tied with them and many other investments with Jigga.”

Grammy nominated rapper Robert “Meek Mill” Williams is a criminal justice reform advocate through REFORM

There you have it straight from the 35 year old South Philly horses mouth, it’s not about shade but more about growth.

Take a look at the post below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0gdDze4I00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Leaves JAY-Z's Roc Nation Management After 10 Years

Meek Mill has parted ways with Roc Nation Management, according to Billboard. Meek has had ties to JAY-Z’s company since coming on board in 2012, where Kevin Durant associate Rich Kleiman served as his manager. The Philly rhymer entered into a joint venture deal between his Dreamchasers label and...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Lauren London Reveals What Diddy Told Her At Nipsey Hussle's Funeral

Nipsey Hussle’s funeral at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2019 was an emotional service where family and friends celebrated the life of the late rapper. One person who amazed viewers and guests with how well she handled the funeral was Nip’s longtime partner Lauren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Meek
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Posts Family Pictures Following Her Husband's Sentencing

Nicki Minaj has never cared what people thought of her. Whether she's being scolded for her musical ability or her choice of clothing, the 39-year-old has managed to remain unbothered by what critics have to say-- even regarding the sensitive topic around her husband. It's no secret that Nicki's husband,...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gives Update On Father's Life Sentence

While Bobby Shmurda himself recently wrapped up a prison sentence, his father Gervase Johnson is currently still deep in the midst of a life sentence for an attempted murder charge he landed in 1995. But the “Hot N-gga” rapper took to Instagram to share some good news about his pops.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roc Nation
Complex

Jay-Z Answers Kevin Hart’s Question About Whether He’s Retired

A Jay-Z interview might be rarer than a Jay-Z verse in 2022, but Kevin Hart managed to snag a conversation with the elusive rap legend for the second season of his show Hart to Heart. In a sneak peek of the episode, the comedian asked Hov if he’s retired.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Fredo Bang Confesses His Love For Reginae Carter, "Single Til I Get Over My Crush"

Apparently, when it comes to love, Fredo Bang doesn't go down without a fight. For the last couple of months, the Def Jam recording artist has expressed his feelings for Reginae Carter. While the 23-year-old, whose father is Lil Wayne, has stated numerous times that she's done dating men in the music industry, Fredo has refused to give up.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Gillie Da Kid Goes In On 'Goofy-Ass' Rick Ross For Calling Him A 'Fraud'

Gillie Da Kid took aim at Rick Ross on his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in response to a disparaging comment he allegedly made about him on social media. While interviewing multi-platinum producer Southside on Monday (July 11), the Philadelphia native ridiculed Rozay for doing “dumb shit” on social media and brought up his controversial past as a correctional officer.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
Food Beast

LL Cool J & Bun B Announce the First Ever All Hip Hop Food Court Experience

Notable hip hop festival Rock The Bells launched by LL COOL J is partnering with Houston-based rap legend and entrepreneur Bun B to bring an all new food experience. "For the first time ever, I will be curating a hip hop food court at Rock The Bells Festival. Something that has never happened anywhere in the face of the world,” says Bun B. "For me it's the food now. I still make music. I still perform. But this is my passion and it still keeps me in the culture."
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Shows Off 'Trap Money' Advance After 'Signing' To Druski's Coulda Been Records

Quavo is a rap superstar, but who knew he was a jokester too? On Wednesday (June 22), the Migos frontman linked up with comedian Druski and decided to have some fun. In a clip shared on social media, Quavo and Druski were hanging out at an airport when they jokingly announced the rapper was the first artist signed to Druski’s Coulda Been Records. Druski solidified the new addition to his label by rewarding with Huncho a stack of dirty cash.
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy