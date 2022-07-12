ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Woman wins $45K jackpot at Bristol Casino

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One person won a $45,000 jackpot at the recently-opened Bristol Casino.

In a social media post , the casino congratulated the woman on winning $45,166 by playing Super Charged 7’s.

Hard Rock casino traffic study underway, city says

The casino, located in the former Bristol Mall, opened last Friday .

The Bristol Casino will serve guests day and night as the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is constructed.

WJHL

Bristol, VA announces NFL Flag League schedule

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Registration will soon be open for Bristol, Virginia’s NFL Flag Football league and team players are encouraged to sign up. According to a flyer from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, registration begins July 25 for several divisions:. Kindergarten-1st Grade. 2nd-3rd Grade. 4th-5th...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Day 3 of Bristol Casino: ‘Winner, winner, chicken dinner’ for some

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of people have walked through the shiny new aisles of the Bristol Casino since it opened Friday. Many told News Channel 11 they had a blast, but that was not a unanimous observation. Hard Rock Bristol officials said they had served thousands of people over the weekend. “Our team knew […]
WJHL

Bristol, Va. council approves apartments at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia city leaders approved a special use permit to allow the construction of an apartment complex at The Falls retail development. Under the proposal, 180 to 210 units with a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom units would be located in six buildings within the development near the existing Hobby […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Youngkin visits those affected by Buchanan Co. floods

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday visited Buchanan County families impacted by Tuesday night’s floods. At 11 a.m., the governor arrived at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School to unload supplies at the community resource center and meet with families to hear firsthand accounts of the flooding that either damaged or destroyed […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

