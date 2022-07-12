Woman wins $45K jackpot at Bristol Casino
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One person won a $45,000 jackpot at the recently-opened Bristol Casino.
In a social media post , the casino congratulated the woman on winning $45,166 by playing Super Charged 7’s.Hard Rock casino traffic study underway, city says
The casino, located in the former Bristol Mall, opened last Friday .
The Bristol Casino will serve guests day and night as the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is constructed.
