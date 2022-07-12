ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Chaney named Boys & Girls Club of Henderson’s Director of RD & Marketing

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Winston “Wink” Chaney has been named the Director of RD & Marketing for the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson (BGCH).

Chaney, a Henderson native, most recently served as the Commercial Marketing Representative for SERVPRO. Chaney is excited to bring his 20 years of marketing and fundraising experience, says BGCH.

BGCH’s Advisory Board felt this newly created staffing position would set them up for success. Chaney will be in charge of Henderson’s investor relations, fundraising and events, and social media marketing.

“Wink Chaney brings a level of energy and passion for the kids of the Club,” states Bill Fidler, President of the Henderson Advisory Board, “And a communication style that will ensure Great Futures for the participants of our Henderson Boys & Girls Club Unit.”

BGCH says Chaney is no stranger to fundraising for youth in his 20 years of experience. He has contributed to the works of Chloe Randolph Organization, Lions Club, Habitat for Humanity, Westside Nut Club and Gift Skateboarding. Chaney is highly motivated and believes strongly in helping the youth in the Henderson community.

“Helping one person might not change the world,” said Chaney, “But it might change the world for one person.”

ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

