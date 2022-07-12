Crowdfunding campaign launched to help rebuild downtown Holly following devastating fire
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 days ago
HOLLY, Mich. – A crowdfunding campaign was launched to help restore the village’s historic Battle Alley following the devastating fire on June 21. The campaign highlights various projects that include restoration of infrastructure, street and...
DETROIT – The grass hadn’t been cut for months, and a man living on Detroit’s east side pleaded to anyone who’d listen to help get the city to step in and mow it. On Thursday, it finally happened. An east-side Detroit senior rejoiced after the city...
PONTIAC, Mich. – An organization is helping 36 homeowners in Pontiac get home repairs and keep them looking nice. Habitat for Humanity has the goal of helping individuals and families gain access to affordable housing. They want to help them keep those houses looking nice on the inside and outside.
FLINT, Mich. – A significant rise in cancer cases in the Flint area has residents and health officials asking questions. People living there want to know if the spike is related to the water crisis. There is hope that a new study will soon be underway to look into a possible connection between lead in water and cancer.
DETROIT – About a week ago, Local 4 brought you the story of a man who doesn’t feel safe going out into his own backyard because he doesn’t know what might be living in the overgrown yard next door. It’s a vacant home, and finding the owner...
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – He has been accused of misspending the school district’s money and not having the credentials to get the job. On Thursday, the embattled Superintendent for the Clintondale School District in Macomb County sat down for a one-on-one to clear the air. He said he...
ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill will be hosting its annual Lavender Market festival this weekend. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15; Saturday, July 16; and Sunday, July 17. Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of lavender-related activities and...
A lost dog was spotted this week looking cute as ever at a McDonald's drive-thru window in Flint. The older-looking husky was hanging around outside the McDonald's drive-thru on Bristol and Van Slyke Roads. Facebook user Devan Melick saw the dog and decided to start filming. In the video below,...
A classic car show that coincides with a popular concert series in downtown Brighton has been canceled following safety concerns. The Kiwanis Club of Brighton recently kicked off its 45th season of Millpond concerts, which take place on Sundays with a new start time of 6pm. The concert series is...
A major cannabis distributor in Michigan recently closed multiple store locations with little notice to their employees or customers. It's always sad to see a local business close its doors. We've seen so many companies struggle to stay afloat in recent months, and it's heartbreaking to see yet another one succumb to the challenges of the market.
FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
“Yesterday when Cupcake came in, the couple that brought her in said that somebody pulled in front of their house and just put her out,” a shelter worker told Swanson. “Nobody claimed her so they brought her here. I don’t see how people...
Established in 1969, the Board of Commissioners is the legislative body of Oakland County. The county is divided into 21 equally populated districts with each district representing approximately 57,000 residents. Commissioners are elected to serve a single district for a two-year term of office. Three people are vying for Commissioner of District 13 (formerly District 8, which now includes the Village of Milford, Milford and Lyon townships, the City of South Lyon, as well as portions of Highland and White Lake townships). The candidates are incumbent Republican Phil Weipert, of South Lyon; Republican challenger Connie Johnson, of Milford; and Democrat Jim Williams, from Highland. The candidates recently answered the following questions posed by The Spinal Column.
ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-290 AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78, ZONING ORDINANCE. The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Tuesday, July 5,. 2022, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn. Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted an ordinance amending...
Genesee County, MI—From May to June 2022, COVID cases in Flint and more broadly, Genesee County, have ebbed and flowed, but cases overall have been much lower than before, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions (FCHES). Nonetheless, experts are urging the public...
BURTON, MI — The first axe throwing business in Genesee County recently opened on April 29 located on 1235 S. Center Road in Burton, right in the heart of Genesee County. Spymaker Axe Throwing, founded by Shane and Tracy Moore, provides Genesee County residents a unique experience and there is a good reason for the name of the business.
FLINT TWP., MI – A kitchen fire has closed a Flint Township restaurant. Flint Township firefighters around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, responded to Captain Coty’s Restaurant, 1252 N. Ballenger Hwy., and found smoke coming from the rear part of the building. Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief...
If your parents were around the Durand, Michigan area in 1966, ask them if they remember the 'Durand Dirties'. The question should make for some very interesting dinner conversation. Maybe you remember the Sceen Drive-In eventually was dubbed 'Durand Dirties'. According to The Daily Beast, the Sceen was the first...
I attended the Stand Up Livingston candidate forum on July 12 to hear from candidates in the Republican primary. On the roster were some candidates for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners: Meghan Reckling, District 3; Nick Proctor, District 5; and Daniel Schifko, District 6. Also in attendance were Mike Detmer, who is challenging incumbent state Sen. Lana Theis in the 22nd state Senate district, and Matt DePerno, candidate for Michigan’s attorney general.
Fenton Foodies, there is a new restaurant in town and it is Awesome! If you have had your eye on the corner of the business center on Owen Road, just west of Highway 23, where Silver Parkway ends, you may have seen the Street Food Sign. Now the total package...
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who robbed CVS pharmacies five times -- in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, and the same location twice in Van Buren Township -- was arrested when a pharmacist gave him a fake pill bottle installed with a tracker and the thief tried to tell the officers following him that the person they were looking for “ran that way.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – An arbitrator has ruled in favor of Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, ruling the sheriff had a need to terminate the employment of former sheriff’s office Sgt. Kathy McGuckin, in October 2019. Arbitrator Deborah Brodsky sided with the sheriff’s office in a 49-page arbitration...
