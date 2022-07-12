ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

Crowdfunding campaign launched to help rebuild downtown Holly following devastating fire

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLY, Mich. – A crowdfunding campaign was launched to help restore the village’s historic Battle Alley following the devastating fire on June 21. The campaign highlights various projects that include restoration of infrastructure, street and...

City crews mow overgrown lawn on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – The grass hadn’t been cut for months, and a man living on Detroit’s east side pleaded to anyone who’d listen to help get the city to step in and mow it. On Thursday, it finally happened. An east-side Detroit senior rejoiced after the city...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Could a spike in cancer cases in the Flint area be linked to the water crisis?

FLINT, Mich. – A significant rise in cancer cases in the Flint area has residents and health officials asking questions. People living there want to know if the spike is related to the water crisis. There is hope that a new study will soon be underway to look into a possible connection between lead in water and cancer.
FLINT, MI
Holly, MI
Holly, MI
Blake’s annual Lavender Market festival begins Friday in Armada

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill will be hosting its annual Lavender Market festival this weekend. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15; Saturday, July 16; and Sunday, July 17. Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of lavender-related activities and...
ARMADA, MI
Concerns Prompt Cancellation Of Classic Car Show In Brighton

A classic car show that coincides with a popular concert series in downtown Brighton has been canceled following safety concerns. The Kiwanis Club of Brighton recently kicked off its 45th season of Millpond concerts, which take place on Sundays with a new start time of 6pm. The concert series is...
BRIGHTON, MI
Dog Rescued After Being Thrown From Car In Genesee County

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. | Credit: Genessee Co Sheriff “Yesterday when Cupcake came in, the couple that brought her in said that somebody pulled in front of their house and just put her out,” a shelter worker told Swanson. “Nobody claimed her so they brought her here. I don’t see how people...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Three vying for District 13 Oakland County Commissioner spot

Established in 1969, the Board of Commissioners is the legislative body of Oakland County. The county is divided into 21 equally populated districts with each district representing approximately 57,000 residents. Commissioners are elected to serve a single district for a two-year term of office. Three people are vying for Commissioner of District 13 (formerly District 8, which now includes the Village of Milford, Milford and Lyon townships, the City of South Lyon, as well as portions of Highland and White Lake townships). The candidates are incumbent Republican Phil Weipert, of South Lyon; Republican challenger Connie Johnson, of Milford; and Democrat Jim Williams, from Highland. The candidates recently answered the following questions posed by The Spinal Column.
Orion Twp. Adoption of Ordinance 78-290

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-290 AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78, ZONING ORDINANCE. The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Tuesday, July 5,. 2022, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn. Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted an ordinance amending...
LAKE ORION, MI
Fire damages Flint Township restaurant

FLINT TWP., MI – A kitchen fire has closed a Flint Township restaurant. Flint Township firefighters around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, responded to Captain Coty’s Restaurant, 1252 N. Ballenger Hwy., and found smoke coming from the rear part of the building. Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief...
FLINT, MI
Did You Know Durand, Michigan Had A XXX Drive-In?

If your parents were around the Durand, Michigan area in 1966, ask them if they remember the 'Durand Dirties'. The question should make for some very interesting dinner conversation. Maybe you remember the Sceen Drive-In eventually was dubbed 'Durand Dirties'. According to The Daily Beast, the Sceen was the first...
DURAND, MI
Stand Up Livingston candidate forum a real eye-opener

I attended the Stand Up Livingston candidate forum on July 12 to hear from candidates in the Republican primary. On the roster were some candidates for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners: Meghan Reckling, District 3; Nick Proctor, District 5; and Daniel Schifko, District 6. Also in attendance were Mike Detmer, who is challenging incumbent state Sen. Lana Theis in the 22nd state Senate district, and Matt DePerno, candidate for Michigan’s attorney general.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
2941 Mediterranean Street Food Comes to Fenton

Fenton Foodies, there is a new restaurant in town and it is Awesome! If you have had your eye on the corner of the business center on Owen Road, just west of Highway 23, where Silver Parkway ends, you may have seen the Street Food Sign. Now the total package...
FENTON, MI
Worker gives tracker pill bottle to man who robbed pharmacies in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, Van Buren

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who robbed CVS pharmacies five times -- in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, and the same location twice in Van Buren Township -- was arrested when a pharmacist gave him a fake pill bottle installed with a tracker and the thief tried to tell the officers following him that the person they were looking for “ran that way.”
ANN ARBOR, MI

