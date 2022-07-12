ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Warren County in northwestern Virginia Northwestern Fauquier County in northern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 521 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Linden, or near Front Royal, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Front Royal, Linden, Markham, Blue Mountain, Howellsville and Cedarville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dumfries, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, La Plata, Quantico, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Widewater, Port Tobacco, Garrisonville, Ironsides, Ripley, Arkendale and Rison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Outages reported in Shenandoah and Hardy County amid storm

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After severe storms moved through Grant, Hardy, Shenandoah, Hampshire and Frederick Counties, there are numerous power outages due to Tuesday’s storm. Here’s a look at current outages:. Shenandoah County: 727. Hardy County: 2,984. Grant County: 530. To report an outage in your area,...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Watch

Fairfax County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Watch as storms are expected in the region this evening. The National Weather Service issued the watches this afternoon. They both expire at 10 p.m. Rainfall could cause flash flooding in the area, according to the Flood Watch. “Strong to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star Tannery, VA
County
Shenandoah County, VA
County
Clarke County, VA
City
Winchester, VA
City
Shenandoah, VA
County
Frederick County, VA
City
Strasburg, VA
City
Middletown, VA
City
Berryville, VA
County
Warren County, VA
State
West Virginia State
City
Boyce, VA
City
Stephens City, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Augusta, City of Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington; Augusta; City of Alexandria; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; Frederick; Greene; Highland; King George; Loudoun; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Page; Prince William; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ARLINGTON AUGUSTA CLARKE CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FREDERICK GREENE HIGHLAND KING GEORGE LOUDOUN MADISON NELSON ORANGE PAGE PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Fatal Crash in Warren County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred on Monday, (July 11) at 4:40 p.m. along Route 613 (Bentonville Rd) just east of Route 631 (Gooney Manor Loop). A 1996 Ford F-250 was traveling east on Route 613 when it ran off the...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

I-81 Exit 300 improvements to begin July 17

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Construction is scheduled to start Sunday night, July 17, at Interstate 81 exit 300, the interchange with I-66 in Warren County. The $7.1 million project will extend the acceleration lane from westbound I-66 to southbound I-81, and replace the southbound I-81 bridge over Route 840 (Water Plant Road).
WARREN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Winchester#West Wind#Wind Speeds
NBC 29 News

Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday, July 12. “We had everything you can have. We had trees in the power lines, we had trees down across the road,” Orange Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Bert Roby said Wednesday, July 13.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

City of Staunton declares local emergency

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Interim City Manager, Leslie Beauregard, has issued a declaration of local emergency due to the damage caused by the July 6 storm. According to a press release, the declaration’s primary purpose is so the city can be eligible for reimbursement for expenses incurred in its response. It’s also to provide greater flexibility in the city’s business practices during the response.
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
theriver953.com

Fatal Crash in Fauquier County Under Investigation

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred on Monday, (July 11) at 2:50 p.m. along Route 215 (Vint Hill Rd) just east of Route 600 (Broad Run Church Rd). A 2000 Ford F-350 was traveling east on Route 215 when it crossed...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Proposed Page County solar development remains in flux

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - In Page County, a major solar facility proposal remains in flux. The proposed Cape Solar development would be built along Route 340 north of Luray and total 559 acres. It would be capable of generating up to 100 megawatts of power. The application for the project...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg first responders celebrate beloved Officer Mike

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday at Stone Spring Elementary School, Harrisonburg’s first responders gathered to celebrate the retirement of one of the Harrisonburg Police Department’s most beloved officers. Officer Mike Gangloff has been with HPD since 1997 and has served as the department’s D.A.R.E. officer since 2000,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Crews put out cabin fire in Stanley, home a total loss

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit said the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a cabin Wednesday night at 10:18 p.m. The cabin was located at 220 Park Circle Road eight miles south of Stanley in the Skyline Lakes Subdivision. The subdivision is adjacent to the Shenandoah National Park and contains numerous cabins and homes located on steep hillsides.
STANLEY, VA
cbs19news

One killed, one hurt in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a crash in Warren County on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Bentonville Road just east of Gooney Manor Loop around 4:40 p.m. A 1996 Ford F-250 was heading east on Bentonville Road when...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Suspicious Packages under Investigation

Several roads were blocked off yesterday in Winchester. From the post office on North Pleasant Valley Road and the area. of Jim Barnett Park to Cork Street. In a joint effort between Virginia State Police, Winchester Fire & Rescue, Frederick. County Sheriff’s Office & Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office the...
WINCHESTER, VA
Travel Maven

Hidden Virginia Beaches worth finding this Summer

Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy