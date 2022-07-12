Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Taylor County in northern West Virginia North central Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Northeastern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 202 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shinnston, or 8 miles northeast of Clarksburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Grafton, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Lumberport, Anmoore, Enterprise, Flemington, Moatsville, Rosemont, Knottsville, Meadland, Tygart Lake State Park, Thornton, McGee, Meadowbrook and Despard. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 119 and 128. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 77 and 79, and between mile markers 81 and 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BARBOUR COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO