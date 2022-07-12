ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Taylor County in northern West Virginia North central Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Northeastern Harrison County in northern West Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 202 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shinnston, or 8 miles northeast of Clarksburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Grafton, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Lumberport, Anmoore, Enterprise, Flemington, Moatsville, Rosemont, Knottsville, Meadland, Tygart Lake State Park, Thornton, McGee, Meadowbrook and Despard. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 119 and 128. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 77 and 79, and between mile markers 81 and 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Outages reported in Shenandoah and Hardy County amid storm

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After severe storms moved through Grant, Hardy, Shenandoah, Hampshire and Frederick Counties, there are numerous power outages due to Tuesday’s storm. Here’s a look at current outages:. Shenandoah County: 727. Hardy County: 2,984. Grant County: 530. To report an outage in your area,...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WDTV

Power outages in Belington causing problems

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Belington has been in the dark all day. Officials say almost everyone in town lost power around 1 a.m. this morning. It’s due to a transformer that blew out due to the storms. Crews have been working non-stop to get the lights...
BELINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Capon Springs, WV
County
Hardy County, WV
County
Hampshire County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Tornado, WV
theriver953.com

Fatal Crash in Warren County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred on Monday, (July 11) at 4:40 p.m. along Route 613 (Bentonville Rd) just east of Route 631 (Gooney Manor Loop). A 1996 Ford F-250 was traveling east on Route 613 when it ran off the...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Missing person last seen in Cumberland

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WHSV) - The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigative Unit (C3I), and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Brittany Kay Donahue. Brittany is a white female, 5′-8′', and approximately 130 lbs. Brittany was last seen on May...
CUMBERLAND, MD
theriver953.com

Suspicious Packages under Investigation

Several roads were blocked off yesterday in Winchester. From the post office on North Pleasant Valley Road and the area. of Jim Barnett Park to Cork Street. In a joint effort between Virginia State Police, Winchester Fire & Rescue, Frederick. County Sheriff’s Office & Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office the...
WINCHESTER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Wind Speeds#Thunderstorm#Middletown
cbs19news

One killed, one hurt in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a crash in Warren County on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Bentonville Road just east of Gooney Manor Loop around 4:40 p.m. A 1996 Ford F-250 was heading east on Bentonville Road when...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WBOY 12 News

Preston County man dies after weekend motorcycle accident

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County man died on Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle over the weekend. According to a release from the Kingwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the collision on Sunday, July 10 at around 4:30 p.m., on West Catherine Street in Rowlesburg. The accident […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Stolen cattle found and returned after suspect arrested

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County ranchers have been reunited with cattle stolen from their property. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office met Wednesday with the victims of the stolen cattle from Snowville, as a cattle delivery company pulled in to offload the cattle back into the field from which they were stolen.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman struck, killed on I-270 after leaving vehicle and walking on highway: police

FREDERICK, Md. - Maryland State Police say a woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night on Interstate 270 in Frederick. Authorities say 20-year-old Excel Oghenerukevwe Gold of Upper Marlboro left her vehicle on the right shoulder of northbound I-270 shortly before 11:30 p.m. and began walking south in the northbound lanes.
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Bay Weekly

A Visit to South Mountain Creamery

Now that Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail has sugar-coated the highways with promises of frozen delights, I thought I’d drive my taste buds across the state to one of these sweet spots and learn a thing or two about what goes on at a creamery. South Mountain Creamery...
MIDDLETOWN, MD
garrettcounty.org

Garrett County Office of the Fire Marshal Created

Upon the conclusion of a special session held by the Garrett County Commissioners today, July 11, 2022, the ordinance to appoint a Garrett County Fire Marshal has been approved. This office seeks to provide a safe working and living environment for residents, workers, and travelers within Garrett County. Also, the...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Augusta Free Press

West Virginia man arrested on felony charges in connection with Jan. 6 coup

A West Virginia man was arrested last week on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. John Thomas Gordon, 47, of Bayard, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested in Martinsburg, W.Va.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Shore News Network

Cumberland Police Blotter: July 14, 2022

CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department have made two notable arrests in the past two days. The following incidents were reported by the department:. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the Cumberland Police Department served an arrest warrant, a bench warrant, and a criminal summons on Evan West. The arrest warrant was issued as a result of a private company filing charges against West for theft. The bench warrant was issued due to West failing to appear for a court case on May 20, 2022. West was originally charged with Assault-2nd Degree. The summons was issued in connection with an incident that occurred on June 7, 2022. On this date, an officer of the Cumberland Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 68 westbound. The operator was issued two traffic citations. After further investigation, it was determined that the operator had provided the officer with false information to avoid prosecution and his true identity was Evan West. West was arrested and later seen by a District Court Commissioner. West was released on two $5,000 unsecured personal bonds.
CUMBERLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy