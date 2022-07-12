ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

West Nile Virus found in Kent County

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0cI6_0gdDxSUs00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department has announced that a non-human case of West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Kent County. It is the first known finding of West Nile virus in Michigan this year.

The detection of the virus in Kent County was made by the Kent County Health Department Mosquito Surveillance Team. It was found after testing pools of mosquitoes were trapped by the team in the 49519 ZIP code.

“This discovery is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus and it could spread to humans,” said Kent County Health Department’s Public Health Epidemiologist Paul Bellamy. “It is important for people to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites as much as possible.”

There is no vaccine or cure for the virus. According to the Kent County Health Department, the best ways to prevent West Nile Virus are the following:

  • Wear a mosquito repellant containing 10-35% DEET.
  • Wear light colored clothing and stay indoors during dusk to avoid being bitten.
  • Remove or refresh water in bird baths, children’s wading pools, pet water bowls, and other small containers that collect water.

More information about preventing West Nile Virus can be found on the Access Kent website.

