Pima County, AZ

First case of probable monkeypox confirmed in Pima County

By Phil Villarreal
 3 days ago
TUCSON, AZ — In a Tuesday morning press conference, Pima County Health Department confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in Pima County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are three confirmed monkeypox cases in Arizona and 223 confirmed cases nationwide.

"We are announcing today our first probable case of monkeypox," Pima County Director of Health Dr. Theresa Cullen said. "This is an individual who is less than 40 years old. They are appropriately isolating. Our epidemiological staff is working closely with this individual. We have done contact tracing, if you recall that is when we ask the case what are the potential contacts. We have been in touch with the State, who has been a wonderful partner here. As well as the CDC."

According to Pima County Health, symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

The condition is passed via direct, skin-to-skin contact with someone else's rash, sores or scabs. Contact with clothing or towels of infected people can also spread it, such as hugging, kissing, sex or talking closely.

ADHS is coordinating with federal partners and local health departments to identify new cases and request vaccine,” said Don Herrington, interim ADHS director of Arizona State Health Department. “We also are encouraging health care providers to be on alert for patients experiencing rashes and other symptoms that could indicate monkeypox."

