Amazon Prime Day: Best deals, savings, and when to wait

PHOENIX — Amazon Prime Day is here! The retail giant is kicking off its first of two days with major savings and sales. It may be overwhelming as you scroll through the list of deals online or on the app. ABC15’s Smart Shopper team wants to help you navigate it all so you can save as much as possible.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

What started out as a one-day event has bloomed into a weeks-long sales extravaganza. The best deals are being offered today and tomorrow, July 12 & 13. You can find items on sale for over 85% off.

Do I need a Prime Membership?

Yes, you do need to have an Amazon Prime membership to participate in the deals. However, you can sign up for one for a 30-day free trial right now. You can cancel that any time or pay $139 for the entire year. In addition to the sale prices, you will also have access to free e-books, music, movies, and TV shows with Amazon Prime.

How do I find the best deals?

There are plenty of ways to make sure you get the best prices for the products you want. Here are a few tips you can use:

Check out the upcoming Deals of the Day section

Add items you want to watch to your cart, your wish list or set up an alert to tell you when it is on sale

Use browser extensions to check for extra savings, discount codes, or better prices at other retailers

If you have Amazon Alexa, you can also have her set reminders to alert you to current sales

What if I don’t shop sales now?

Experts tell us, that’s no problem. Because of supply chain issues, many retailers overstocked products. Now that the supply has outpaced demand, retailers will soon put the extra inventory on sale. Experts tell us to look for that to come out later this year.

Are other retailers offering competing sales?

YES! Many major national retailers have sales going on right now to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Check places like Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Plus, some local shops also have specials going on now. An easy way to find those is to search on social media with the hashtag #shoplocalaz.