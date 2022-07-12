ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Twin Peaks to open its third Kansas City area location, with 32 beers on tap, 45 TVs

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zzvW_0gdDxNKT00
Twin Peaks plans a summer opening in the Northland. It also has area locations in Independence and Olathe. Twin Peaks

It’s been in the works for about a year. Now Twin Peaks has confirmed a Northland location scheduled to open in mid-August.

The 7,500-square-foot bar and restaurant, in the Shops at Boardwalk at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave., will offer 45 TVs, 32 beers on tap and two patios — one with a fireplace and the other with roll-down screens for year-round use.

The menu will include wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, salads, soups, pot roast, ribs and charbroiled salmon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udYkj_0gdDxNKT00
The spicy meatball Parmesan sub, and spicy meatball skillet at Twin Peaks. Twin Peaks

“We’re thrilled to bring Twin Peaks to the vibrant Shops at Boardwalk district,” said Jon McGee, partner in area franchisee KC Lodge Ventures, in a statement. “Our new lodge is in a great location right by the highway, KCI Airport and several hotels.”

Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

It will hire up to 130 employees for various positions, including the “Twin Peaks Girls,” bartenders and managers. Interested candidates can text “TWINPEAKS2” to 25000 to begin the application process or stop by the hiring site at 8658 N. Boardwalk Ave., next door to the new location, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Twin Peaks was founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville and currently has more than 90 locations in the U.S. and Mexico, including area locations in Independence and Olathe.

Comments / 1

Related
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Missouri

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Twin Peaks#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Northland#N Boardwalk Ave#Kc Lodge Ventures#The Twin Peaks Girls#Independence And Olathe
KMBC.com

Heated political issue affects Overland Park chocolatier

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A heated political issue is now affecting an Overland Park business. Some customers recently complained about the store in an online review because of a sticker. Andre's Confiserie Suiesse has been in the Kansas City metro for 67 years. There are two locations with more...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Country Stampede kicks off with Kansas natives performing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede kicked off Thursday at Heartland Motorsports Park!. The 3-day outdoor music festival is one of the largest in the Midwest, featuring some of the biggest names in country music. Thursday’s lineup included Kansas natives, Jerrod Niemann and Travis Marvin, with Walker Hayes as the...
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

New COVID-19 cases in Kansas City are up 25% since just last week as new variant spreads

COVID-19 case numbers are surging in the Kansas City area, due in part to the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant. “I was hoping that in the next couple weeks we would see that active number go back down to the teens and even single digits,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, the University of Kansas Health System’s medical director of infection prevention and control in a news briefing Friday. “But as we know, the [viral] circulation is very high in the community.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

Three Percenters of Missouri militia group adopts portion of highway in Kansas City

A militia group with ties to an extremist movement that has engaged in terrorist activity has adopted part of a highway in the Kansas City area. The Original Three Percenters of Missouri adopted a section of Interstate 70 at the Interstate 470 interchange in Kansas City, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. Signs bearing the group’s name recently appeared along a stretch of highway after the group applied and was accepted into the program.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Dillon’s launches new membership program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As inflation continues to cause problems in the pocketbook for many people, Dillon’s has launched a new program that they hope could alleviate some stress on Kansans. According to a news release, the membership is called Boost by Kroger Plus and is a paid...
WICHITA, KS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Kansas winter wheat harvest is wrapping up with a set of surprising yields

Kansas winter wheat harvest is wrapping up with a set of surprising yields. A grain merchandiser in Eastern Kansas says winter wheat harvest has wrapped up in his area. “Yields were outstanding. Overall, it was a really, good smooth wheat harvest.”. Chad Mustain with Beachner Grain Inc in Parsons tells...
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
882
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy