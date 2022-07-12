Twin Peaks to open its third Kansas City area location, with 32 beers on tap, 45 TVs

Twin Peaks plans a summer opening in the Northland. It also has area locations in Independence and Olathe. Twin Peaks

It’s been in the works for about a year. Now Twin Peaks has confirmed a Northland location scheduled to open in mid-August.

The 7,500-square-foot bar and restaurant, in the Shops at Boardwalk at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave., will offer 45 TVs, 32 beers on tap and two patios — one with a fireplace and the other with roll-down screens for year-round use.

The menu will include wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, salads, soups, pot roast, ribs and charbroiled salmon.

The spicy meatball Parmesan sub, and spicy meatball skillet at Twin Peaks. Twin Peaks

“We’re thrilled to bring Twin Peaks to the vibrant Shops at Boardwalk district,” said Jon McGee, partner in area franchisee KC Lodge Ventures, in a statement. “Our new lodge is in a great location right by the highway, KCI Airport and several hotels.”

Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

It will hire up to 130 employees for various positions, including the “Twin Peaks Girls,” bartenders and managers. Interested candidates can text “TWINPEAKS2” to 25000 to begin the application process or stop by the hiring site at 8658 N. Boardwalk Ave., next door to the new location, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Twin Peaks was founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville and currently has more than 90 locations in the U.S. and Mexico, including area locations in Independence and Olathe.