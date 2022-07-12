ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Hollywood Unveils New Advisory Board As Hollywood Doubles Down on the Metaverse

By Kristin Snyder
Jul 12 2022

Los Angeles has embraced the metaverse. Now, more Hollywood big names are joining the hype, with Meta Hollywood beefing up its advisory board with a roster of celebrities.

Actor Megan Fox, rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson III, Spyglass Media Group, LLC CEO Gary Barber, producer Avi Lerner, producer Jessica Elbaum and producer Joel Silver have all joined Meta Hollywood, a “community-first ecosystem” hosting film memorabilia and IP. With the project, Meta Hollywood intends to foster a digital space for movie fans and creators.

"We specifically chose celebrities and entrepreneurs in the field of entertainment that will lead Meta Hollywood into becoming a haven for entertainment lovers,” Meta Hollywood co-founder Robert Earl said in a statement. “The community will allow fans to interact within our shared Hollywood-themed ecosystem of exclusive digital and physical experiences powered by blockchain technology and the joint venture's native utility token."

Last week, the company announced a virtual Hollywood-themed backlot movie studio in the virtual gaming world of The Sandbox, where users will be able to tour sets and walk red carpets. Meta Hollywood isn’t alone in utilizing virtual real estate—Playboy is planning to launch a virtual version of its iconic (and controversial) mansion. At the MetaMansion, users will be able to play games, attend social events and collect digital releases based on the magazine’s history.

Other celebrities are also bringing movie sets to life. Director Jordan Peele’s s Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures announced Tuesday a partnership with Meta to craft a VR version of the ranch featured in his upcoming release “Nope.” Available for free on Meta’s Quest 2 virtual-reality headset, people can ride a train, tour the ranch and play minigames as they interact with other users. Peele also plans to release “Get Out World” and “Us World”—based on his previous films—later this summer.

Even beyond film, more celebrities are turning to virtual spaces, as evidenced by Paris Hilton crowning herself “Queen of the Metaverse.” Karlie Kloss is the latest model to join the trend with five pop-up shops available on the gaming platform Roblox. Opening Tuesday and running through July 25, “Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase” features virtual clothing items that can be purchased with Roblox’s cryptocurrency.

But as crypto falters, it may impact the metaverse, which often relies on various currencies for transactions. That doesn’t seem to worry early crypto-adopter Snoop Dogg, who told CNBC that businesses will continue to thrive in virtual reality.

“This [crypto winter] weeded out all the people who weren’t supposed to be in the space and who were abusing the opportunities that were there,” he told CNBC.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

California could soon make it illegal for social media companies to addict children to their apps—but the tech industry is lobbying hard to stop the first-in-the-nation proposal.

State lawmakers recently advanced a bill that would let government attorneys sue tech titans like Culver City-based TikTok and Santa Monica-based Snap for deploying designs or features that allegedly addict kids to their platforms. If it becomes law, social media companies could face fines of up to $250,000 per violation if a judge finds that they knowingly used harmful features.

Snapchatters frustrated with login issues began flooding social media with complaints early Tuesday.

Users were tweeting about the issue around 6 am PT, noting that Snapchat was freezing for some while others were automatically logged out — if they could access the app at all. The problems were reflected on uptime monitoring sites like Down Detector and Services Down. Both sites showed significant spikes in outage complaints beginning in the early morning and lasting past noon Pacific Time.

The majority of reports focused on logging in. Santa Monica-based Snap’s support account tweeted about 90 minutes after the problems first surfaced that they were “aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in” and asked users to “Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!”

The outage, unusual for the relatively reliable service, was prolonged and widespread enough to get traction on Twitter. In a survey released by ToolTester.com in September 2021, Snapchat was no. 10 among the top 30 most outage-prone sites, according to data from DownDetector.com — and problems were usually related to sending and receiving messages. The social site most often flagged by Down Detector was Discord, Instagram was no.3.

About four hours after acknowledging the login issues, Snapchat Support tweeted that the problem had been fixed.

dot.LA reached out to Snapchat for more information about the outage and will update if the company responds.

E3 is Coming Back to LA, But Does Anyone Need It Now?

