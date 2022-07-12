ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Ted Lasso’ Stars On Another Mega Emmys Nomination Haul: “It’s A Real Team Effort”

By Max Goldbart, Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZyoA_0gdDwK9900
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso‘s stars have once again played a blinder at the Emmy nominations — to borrow a phrase from AFC Richmond’s home city of London. This time the love has been shared around even further.

The second season of Apple TV+’s smash comedy matched its record-breaking 2021 haul to secure 20 nominations, and stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh, Harriet Walter, James Lance and Sam Richardson all picked up acting nods.

“When I saw Toheeb, Sarah, James and Harriet had been nominated I genuinely burst into tears,” said Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton, AFC Richmond owner, and is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. “For us to be all drawn up like this is magical.”

Given that the show is into its third season (episode nine of 12 just wrapped), Waddingham said the cast is “in shock” at the huge haul, believing that the comedy could never match the debut season’s awards feat.

Emerging star Jimoh, whose character Sam Obisanya was involved in two major storylines in season two (standing up to an oil company shirt sponsor and starting a relationship with Waddingham’s Rebecca), was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series category alongside Goldstein and Mohammed, and this evening UK time he paid tribute to his British co-stars.

Ted Lasso has been getting so much success and we’ve been really lucky with awards, so to get an individual nomination makes me feel extra special — my name is there next to Brett and Nick’s and that’s just so cool,” he told Deadline on a sweltering summer night in London. “So many of the ensemble cast have been nominated, so it feels like the love has been spread out. As Ted Lasso is such a real team effort, it’s just a really cool thing.”

He paralleled his own journey as young actor finding his way with Sam’s development in the AFC Richmond dressing room. “I’m finding myself in the industry and standing on my own two feet and that’s also Sam’s journey,” he said. “It’s a happy, fate universe thing for those two things happening at the same time.“

The actor, who’s set to star in Amazon sci-fi drama The Power, added his relationship with series co-creator and lead Sudeikis also mirrored their on-screen interaction. “The way Ted relates to Sam is the way Jason relates to me — an older, more experienced actor full of dope advice who is helping us find our feet,” he said.

For Waddingham, the show’s pool of writers who “pull on everyone’s heartstrings” and provide “no holds barred, transparent writing,” deserve the credit.

The Final Whistle

Rumors continue to swirl season three will be the final whistle for Ted Lasso, with Goldstein recently telling British media it was being written “like that.”

Waddingham said there is a “gentle sadness that this is our swansong” but didn’t rule out more Ted Lasso.

“Who knows for now?,” she quipped.

Jimoh recently told Deadline, “Regardless of whether we do more or not, this still feels like the end of the first chapter of Ted Lasso.”

Today he chuckled as Deadline pushed for more details, saying: “I can’t give anything away or I’ll get sued.” However, he would say there “are definitely a lot of resolutions, especially for the younger characters.” Referring to the series as a three-act narrative, he added: “Ted has come in, we’ve unearthed a lot of people’s insecurities and addressed them in the second season and the third will be how people flourish having dealt with that. That’s as much as I’ll say, or I’ll get myself in trouble.”

Whether there’s a season four or not, Ted Lasso has opened “unexpected and really bloody exciting doors” for Waddingham, she said, with “lots of big projects” on the way.

Lance, who was handed a nom for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his role as journalist Trent Crimm later this evening told Deadline: “I’m on our first ever family holiday with our little boy, so today was already a doozy, but Hannah Waddingham just Facetimed me kinda cry-laughing with this extraordinary news. I told her I love her. I’m kinda cry-laughing now too because this is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m over the moon. What a day for my wonderful Ted Lasso family.”

Ted Lasso is competing in the major Outstanding Comedy Series category, where it will compete against Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders In The Building and What We Do In The Shadows.

The series will also compete for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series (Jane Becker), Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series (MJ Delaney), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series (AJ Catoline), Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling (Nicky Austin, Nicola Springall), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

Ted Lasso follows Sudeikis as a kind-hearted American football coach who heads to the UK to manage fictional southwest London soccer team AFC Richmond, despite his limited understanding and experience of the latter sport. While the odds are initially stacked heavily against him, his positive outlook ultimately transforms the troubled team and begins to change the minds of the irate fans, sceptical reporters and unimpressed players.

The second season has been roundly praised for the way it handled storylines around mental health challenges while keeping its sunny outlook. The season ended on a shocking twist involving Assistant Coach Nate, played by Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, which produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and NBCUniversal Content’s Universal Television. Hunt, Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Brett Goldstein, who last week signed with WME, serves as writer and co-executive producer. He also stars as grizzly former pro-turned-coach Roy Kent.

Ted Lasso won seven of the 20 awards it was up for in 2021, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Christina Ricci Talks Tim Burton’s “Really Great, Smart, Modern Take” On ‘Wednesday’ As She Lands Second Emmy Nom For ‘Yellowjackets’

Click here to read the full article. After scoring her second Emmy nomination this morning for her supporting role on Showtime’s Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci caught up with Deadline to discuss the show’s recognition and upcoming second season, at the same time teasing her reentry into the world of Tim Burton with Wednesday. Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in two past Addams Family films, said it was “wonderful” to reteam with director Tim Burton on his upcoming Netflix series, for the first time since their collaboration on 1999’s Sleepy Hollow. “I was beyond flattered, particularly because it is Tim Burton and I...
NFL
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list

The Emmy 2022 nominations are set to be announced today (12 July). This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible. The reasoning for this...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juno Temple
Person
Harriet Walter
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Nick Mohammed
Person
James Lance
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
People

Anthony Anderson Jokes About black-ish Emmys Snub: 'At Least I'll Always Have My Oscar for Kangaroo Jack'

Anthony Anderson had some thoughts after black-ish scored only a few-ish Emmy nominations on Tuesday. The actor, 51, guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night and acknowledged that the day was special in Hollywood — even if he and costar Tracee Ellis Ross didn't receive acting nods for the ABC comedy (which also was shut out of the outstanding comedy series category).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Television Academy#Film Star#Afc Richmond#Apple Tv#British
Deadline

New Mutant Covid Variant From India, BA.2.75, Detected In California & 6 Other States, Raising Concern About Fall 2022 Wave

Click here to read the full article. Just one week after BA.5 had outcompeted all other Covid strains become dominant in the U.S., a new highly-mutated Omicron subvariant has arrived which may begin the cycle all over again. BA.2.75 has a large number of mutations when compared to its sister Omicron lineages. Some of those adaptations could allow the virus to bind onto cells more efficiently, said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. BA.2.75 was first sequenced in May in India, where it has spread rapidly. A very early analysis of data from India by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Funny Girl’ Attendance Drops To 65% Of Capacity In Week Leading Up To Lea Michele Announcement; Ticket Prices Surge For Her Debut

News of Lea Michele’s upcoming arrival in Broadway’s Funny Girl will certainly hand the musical a revival in advance ticket sales, welcome news for producers who saw last week’s box office continue its recent downward pivot. The musical, currently starring Beanie Feldstein (who has missed some recent performances) played to houses only 65% full during the week ending July 10.
MOVIES
Deadline

Twitter CEO Tells Staff Quick Resolution “Critically Important” In Lawsuit Against Elon Musk: “We Plan To Hold Buyer Fully Accountable”

Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief executive, urged staffers to steer clear of distracting speculation after the company sued Elon Musk in Delaware Chancery Court. “We took this opportunity to tell our story and defend our company, our people, and our stockholders. We plan to hold the buyer fully accountable to fulfill his contractual obligations,” he said in a memo.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Tyra Banks' New Dancing With the Stars Co-Host Revealed Ahead of Season 31

Watch: "DWTS" Host Tyra Banks Reflects on Her Debut. Tyra Banks is ready to hit the dance floor with a new partner. The supermodel-turned-TV personality will be joined by a co-host for Dancing With the Stars season 31, E! News has learned. So, who exactly will be Tyra's new co-host when Dancing With the Stars debuts on Disney+ later this year? DWTS season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, that's who.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Series Order Confirmed By Paramount+ With Key Cast Members Set To Return – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with Paramount+ confirmation, additional details: After more than a year of on- and off- dealmaking, Paramount+ on Thursday confirmed it has ordered to series a Criminal Minds revival starring six fan favorite cast members, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster. As we previously reported, also back is the series’ longtime executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer who closed her deal to return earlier a couple of months ago. The actors’ contracts had been contingent on Messer signing a pact with ABC Signature where she is under an...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Los Angeles Set To Reach The CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level In Next 48 Hours, Says Top Health Official – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed today the county is on pace to move into the “high” COVID-19 community level by this Thursday. If the county remains in the “high” level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate. The level is determined by hospitalization rates. According to state figures, there are now 1,153 Covid-positive patients in county hospitals, with 115 of them being treated in intensive care. On Saturday, L.A. saw its highest number of daily new cases since the original Omicon wave in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

First-Time Emmy Nominee Melanie Lynskey On Her Starring Role In ‘Yellowjackets’: “Everybody Wants To Know About The Cannibalism”

Click here to read the full article. Melanie Lynskey admits that she used to roll her eyes when actors admitted to sleeping through big awards show nominations. But that’s exactly how the Yellowjackets star spent her morning before learning of her first Emmy nod for the hit Showtime drama. 2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Lynskey couldn’t bear to watch the announcements, despite how she was considered a favorite going into Emmy season for playing the unfulfilled housewife Shauna. “I was so nervous. I honestly couldn’t face it. So Jason got up with our daughter and I did sleep through it,” she tells...
NFL
Deadline

What To Expect At The Next January 6 Hearing: Witnesses, Schedule & Focus For The Possibly Primetime Telecast – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with details on next hearing: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will next convene on Thursday, July 21, according to NBC News, which cited multiple sources. The outlet reported the hearing will be held in primetime, which would make it only the second of the group’s eight public gatherings to be scheduled in the evening hours. The first primetime hearing — which was also the panel’s first public meeting — attracted 20 million viewers across the 12 networks who carried it. The prospect of another primetime...
NFL
Deadline

Los Angeles Officially Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level & Mask Mandate Countdown Begins

“As of today, we have moved from the medium to the “High” covid community level,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

101K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy