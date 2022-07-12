ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

More Indiana abortion restrictions likely to be reinstated

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Indiana abortion restrictions are likely to be reinstated soon after an appeals court sent a major lawsuit back to a federal judge to be re-examined. The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning abortion rights is prompting...

Ohio Capital Journal

Rokita targets Indiana abortion doctor

Newly-released documents reveal a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim received an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30. The doctor who performed the procedure appears to have notified state officials within Indiana’s statutory timeframe, according to records obtained by the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Attorney General Todd Rokita on Thursday asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to have state agencies […] The post Rokita targets Indiana abortion doctor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
abovethelaw.com

Jonathan Turley Still Confused By Occam's Razor, Spelling

After weeks of conservatives claiming that the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim forced to drive to Indiana for an abortion was made up and collecting the support of mainstream journalists discounting the story,[1] it turns out that it was completely true all along. But there were some people out there who...
The Associated Press

Murphy takes over governors association amid tensions, feuds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey took over as the leader of the nation’s nonpartisan governors’ association on Friday in a time of deep divide between the states over issues such as abortion and gun control. Murphy took the reins as chair of the National Governors Association from departing head Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas. Murphy will be tasked with fostering bipartisanship among members of the organization while some of them, such as California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, are publicly feuding with each other. The states are also in the midst of an era of state-against-state legal battles over abortion access. The association meeting was held in Maine, where Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies from cooperating with other states’ investigations into abortions. Hutchinson has signed off on a near-total ban of abortion for his state. Members of the association sounded a cooperative tone at the meeting, and Murphy encouraged members to prioritize working together.
