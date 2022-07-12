Journey to the 2023 Golden Gloves tournament

David Andre Schweig, 86, native Chicagoan and longtime Oak Park resident, died on June 4, 2022. The fifth and youngest child of Lawrence and Eila Schweig (nee Tripp), he was born on Hamlin Avenue in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Jan. 15, 1936. His parents founded the popular Lawrence’s Fisheries, which has been a Canal Street fixture for more than 70 years. He attended Tilton Elementary School, Austin High School, Wilbur Wright Junior College and graduated with a degree in Economics from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. He was employed by the National Labor Relations Board in Washington D.C. for several years after attending graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked for many years at Chicago’s Schwinn Bicycle Company in their Labor Relations Department before striking out as an entrepreneur in several ventures, including school food service and real estate.
