ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Journey to the 2023 Golden Gloves tournament

By F. Amanda Tugade
oakpark.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Park and River Forest High School’s Anthony Clark, Gabe Ford and Zachary Harris have recently teamed up to launch a $20,000 fundraising campaign for the Austin Boxing Club (ABC) and two other local nonprofits, the Austin...

www.oakpark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
What Now Chicago

Burnin’ Mouth Making Chicago Debut Soon; Oakbrook Next

Fast-growing Nashville hot chicken restaurant Burnin’ Mouth is set to make its official Illinois debut with a new location in Lombard, located at 203 Yorktown Center FC-8. The California-based company will start by moving into the Yorktown Center sometime this month. Then, later this year, the company will open a location in Oakbrook. This is the first of many new sites popping up across the country, including new locations coming to Irvine and Boise this month. Eventually, the company will expand further to cities such as Milpitas, Ontario, Orlando, Serremonte, and Valencia. This is very impressive, considering the restaurant first opened in Oxnard in early 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago couple frustrated by no-show contractor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A frustrated Chicago family reached out about a no-show contractor.We suggested giving more time to the company upsetting them.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside an elderly couple's stressful wait for windows.Ollie Mitchell takes pride in her flowers but this year, the garden in her front yard disappoints her. The plants are growing as abundantly as usual. She said it's because she delayed gardening in anticipation of contractors trampling her beds. Mitchell and her husband Luke hired Home Depot to install new windows in May."They do all the leg work. You just relax and write them a...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

David Schweig, 86

David Andre Schweig, 86, native Chicagoan and longtime Oak Park resident, died on June 4, 2022. The fifth and youngest child of Lawrence and Eila Schweig (nee Tripp), he was born on Hamlin Avenue in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Jan. 15, 1936. His parents founded the popular Lawrence’s Fisheries, which has been a Canal Street fixture for more than 70 years. He attended Tilton Elementary School, Austin High School, Wilbur Wright Junior College and graduated with a degree in Economics from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. He was employed by the National Labor Relations Board in Washington D.C. for several years after attending graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked for many years at Chicago’s Schwinn Bicycle Company in their Labor Relations Department before striking out as an entrepreneur in several ventures, including school food service and real estate.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Jim Grosso, 73

Jim Grosso, 73, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died peacefully at home on July 1, 2022. Born on Aug. 29, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois, he attended grammar school at Our Lady of the Angels and survived the infamous OLA school fire. He later attended Fenwick High School, then moved with his wife, Mary, to Oak Park in 1974, where he has been a long-running participant in the Farmers Market jam circle.
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
River Forest, IL
Society
River Forest, IL
Sports
Oak Park, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Forest Park, IL
Oak Park, IL
Sports
City
River Forest, IL
1470 WMBD

Bailey, in Peoria, says he can win Chicago

PEORIA, Ill. – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says he thinks he can get votes in Chicago in the November election. Bailey, speaking to several dozen supporters at the Lariat Steakhouse in Peoria Tuesday, says he’s spent a lot of time in the Chicago area since before the June primary, and thinks he’s making headway there.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Annette Reid Nolan, 83

Annette Reid Nolan, 83, died peacefully in Oak Park in home hospice on Jan. 23, 2022, her children at her side, holding her hands as she gently left this place to join her husband in a long-awaited embrace. Born on Nov. 23, 1938 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, her early years were spent in Oklahoma. Her parents raised their five children across Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee, wherever he was called to serve in his capacity as a Presbyterian minister.
OAK PARK, IL
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Gloves#Gun Violence#Combat#The Austin Boxing Club#Abc
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

A Passion for Caramel: Candycopia’s Patrick Mason

On the day before Candycopia opened in Oak Park’s Medical Arts building, 717 Lake St., I stopped by to chat with Patrick Mason, who owns the bright new store with wife Alycia. One of the first things Mason said to me was, hand to heart, “I am passionate about caramel.” I believed him, and I went back recently to talk with him about the caramelized confections he carries…and he carries a lot of them.
OAK PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

NW Chicago mourns the loss of a business and community giant

Don Breede had a huge impact on the Portage Park and Jefferson Park communities, and on the retail fish business in Chicago. When a doctor gave Hagen’s Fish Market owner Don Breede a “get your affairs in order” diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, it was expected he had about a year to live. The cancer finally got him this spring–19 years after the diagnosis. Mr. Breede’s daughter, Tammy Jesse, part of the third generation to operate Hagen’s Fish Market in Portage Park, talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the impact her father, and generations before him, had on Chicago’s fresh fish business. And all you need to know about what kind of person Don was is summed up in a story Tammy tells about him in the audio below.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Giving Out 5,000 Free Bikes Through 2026

CHICAGO — The city is giving away 5,000 free bikes, plus free maintenance and safety equipment over the next four years as part of a new city program. Bike Chicago, a collaboration between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Transportation, will kick off this summer with at least 500 free bikes in the first year of the program, officials said in a press release Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
oakpark.com

A finer tribute to a great public works director

Stacey Sheridan’s story on the retirement of John Wielebnicki [Oak Park’s longtime public works director retires, News, July 6] really captured what an excellent public works director — and all-around great guy — he’s been. He will be very much missed. However, the story mentioned...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Statement on behalf of John Quinn

Editor’s note: We received the following statement and agreed to run it in full in the wake of Fenwick High School’s announcement that Quinn would not be returning next school year to teach after an investigation into allegations by former students of inappropriate conduct. John Quinn served Fenwick...
theshadowleague.com

“Rap. Chicago. Violence. She Definitely Hit The Stereotype Triple Double” | Fans Lost It After WNBA Commissioner Deaded Chance The Rapper Concert Due To Potential Gun Violence

The WNBA might have a problem in Chicago after the 2022 All-Star Game last weekend. The normal All-Star Came activities were without the usual outdoor fan engagement activities, but not for the reasons you might think in the age of COVID-19. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert believed that the gun violence...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Julian ‘Jumpin’ Perez running for 26th Ward alderman

CHICAGO — Making the move from music to politics, Julian “Jumpin'” Perez is running for 26th Ward alderman. For the last four decades, Perez has been known as one of the godfathers of house music in Chicago. Now, he is seeking to unseat 26th Ward incumbent Roberto Molonado. The 26th Ward represents portions of Humboldt Park, Hermosa, Belmont Cragin and Logan Square.
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why restaurants should be nervous about Amazon Fresh

It’s 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 30 minutes before the grand opening of a new Amazon Fresh grocery store just outside Chicago, and an announcer is working the crowd, telling the hundreds of folks in line to return for lunch or dinner. “Winner, winner chicken dinner,” he repeated. “Make sure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lasvegasadvisor.com

Bally’s Chicago stirs skepticism; Vegas locals cooling

It’s not just us who are leery of Bally’s Corp. and its ability to do something unprecedented in its history—swing a $1.7 billion casino in Chicago. The company’s corner-cutting “improvement” of Bally’s Atlantic City does not inspire confidence. Nor does a “negative” rating placed on Bally’s debt by both Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s. As Crain’s Chicago Business explains, “That means that while no immediate credit downgrade has occurred, concern about the company’s finances is rising and a downgrade is a distinct possibility in the near future.” S&P cited potential difficulty in obtaining building permits, as well as inflationary pressures on the project cost: “In addition, the risks related to successfully ramping up the operations and cash flow generation of a greenfield project are high.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Forest Park Review

ShowerUp, a team effort, helps the homeless

Taking a shower in the morning is something most of us take for granted, but for homeless people living on the street, it is a luxury. On Thursday, June 30 a 20-foot ShowerUp trailer with three shower stalls, air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter, was spotted in the parking lot owned by the village of Forest Park, just north of the Blue Line Station.
FOREST PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy