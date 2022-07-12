ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump ad-libbed violent lines in Ellipse speech and reinserted Pence references after angry last call

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GE5Jq_0gdDtYMi00

Donald Trump edited his January 6 rally remarks and improvised violent lines to add pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence in his efforts to get Mr Pence to try to overturn the election, the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection has said.

“The President did go on stage and then he gave the speech that he wanted to give,” Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy said during the hearing on Tuesday. “It included the formal changes he had requested the night before and on that morning, but also many important last-minute ad-libbed changes.”

“A single scripted reference in the speech to Mike Pence became eight. A single scripted reference to rallygoers marching to the Capitol became four, with President Trump ad-libbing that he would be joining the protesters at the Capitol,” she added. “Added throughout his speech were references to fighting and ... courage and to be strong. The word ‘peacefully’ was in the staff-written script and used only once.”

“You’re never going to take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong,” Mr Trump said in his ad-libbed remarks on January 6. “So I hope Mike has the courage to do what he has to do. And I hope he doesn’t listen to the RINOs and the stupid people that he’s listening to.”

“We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he added. “But we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones – because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re just going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller said that White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told him that he wanted the lines singling out Mr Pence removed from the speech. But after it was removed, the speechwriters were ordered to “reinsert the Pence lines”.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NBC News

Trump fumes as Republicans ignore Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Washington are betting that the televised Jan. 6 hearings aren't breaking through, that voters are more worried about gas prices and inflation and that — basically — no one cares. But one man is paying attention: Donald Trump. And he’s not happy no...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump in control of 2024, and Pence surging vs. DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump can’t be beat in a GOP primary. That’s clear in new polling. But if the 45th president decides to skip 2024, the race between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could heat up. In the latest Zogby Poll provided exclusively...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellipse#Last Call#Democrat
The Independent

Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections

Donald Trump has denied ever asking vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.“They said that I wanted him to decide the election,” the former president said during a speech at the Faith and Freedom conference. “I didn’t say that...they made up the story, it’s not true.”He added that he wanted Pence to send results to legislators to check for irregularities that he ‘was seeing’.Aides of Pence told the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that Trump had put ‘pressure’ on him.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Pence lawyer says Trump lied about VP's thoughts on overturning electionTrump denies calling Mike Pence ‘wimp’ as he attacks Jan 6 hearingsJan 6: Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ray Epps reveals how his life has been ruined after conspiracists claimed he was FBI informant at Jan 6 riot

There was no return to normal for Ray Epps, a man who became the hingepoint of a right-wing conspiracy to pin the Capitol riot on the FBI. Before the Capitol riot ended, supporters of former President Donald Trump were manufacturing stories as a way to ease the pain of the cognitive dissonance they were experiencing. The first story claimed that the Capitol police invited the protesters inside. The second was that Antifa was actually behind the riot, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Republican donors are eyeing Ron DeSantis for 2024 as damning evidence mounts against Trump

With two years to go before the 2024 presidential contest, some Republican donors are looking for credible alternatives to former president Donald Trump. And the most likely successor to the MAGA movement is shaping up to be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Many Republicans sense that the momentum has moved away from the former president as he weighs whether to stage a rematch against President Joe Biden.“I think there’s a significant movement within the donor base”, Eric Levine, a Republican lawyer and fundraiser, told The Independent. “There's a concern that Donald Trump is the singular one Republican who ... may...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Voices: The mystery of Liz Cheney’s missing January 6 witness — and what the DOJ should do next

The latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot did not yield as many explosive revelations as the session with Cassidy Hutchinson two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the hearing did show that many far-right activists and commentators viewed Donald Trump’s tweet inviting his supporters to a “big protest” on 6 January – and promising them it “will be wild” – as a call to arms.Similarly, the hearing demonstrated that even after many of Trump’s advisers had told him he had exhausted his options, a gaggle of the president’s most extreme enablers – including Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Democrats wasted no time in upping the pressure on Merrick Garland to prosecute Donald Trump and his associates.

House Democrats, in particular, are pushing the attorney general to act following explosive Jan. 6 testimony. What happened: House Democrats wasted no time in pushing Attorney General Merrick Garland to get more aggressive in prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his senior associates following explosive testimony from a former White House aide before the Jan. 6 committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy