Scarsdale officials sets a goal to reopen Traubert Girl Scout House

Representatives from the Village of Scarsdale and the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson met last week and said they have a goal of reopening the Betty Traubert Girl Scout House as quickly as possible.

During a village board meeting in June , Girl Scouts showed frustration that they haven't been able to use the house for over two years because of COVID.

The house is located on village-owned property.

Officials said last week's meeting was an important first step to make sure the needs of the Girl Scouts and Scarsdale community are met by having access to a well-maintained facility

As of now there's still no date on when the Girl Scout House will reopen