ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Emmys 2022: Nominations Scorecard by Platform, Program and Studio

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VixlH_0gdDsjA200

Click here to read the full article.

A strong showing among the 10 most-nominated series kept HBO and HBO Max comfortably atop the Emmy leaderboard with a combined 140 nominations, outpacing Netflix which came in this year at 105.

HBO alone accounted for 114 noms, thanks to a haul of 25 for Emmy darling “Succession,” 20 for “The White Lotus,” 16 for “Euphoria” and 14 for “Barry.” HBO Max bagged 17 for “Hacks.” Last year, HBO/HBO Max and Netflix made it a duel when the noms tallied up 130 vs. 129.

This year, Netflix made history with Emmy’s first-ever series nod to a non-English language production, for drama thriller “Squid Game ,” which paced the streamer’s haul with 14 chits, followed by “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” with 13 apiece.

On the heels of a string of well-received series, Hulu had a big year with 58 bids, fueled by freshman hit “Only Murders in the Building” (17), “Dopesick” (14) and “Pam and Tommy” (10).

Apple TV+ had another strong year with 52 mentions. The service landing a comedy series nom for “Ted Lasso” (20) the reigning champ in that category, and a slot in the competitive drama series race for the buzzy science fiction “Severance” (14).

Rounding out the top 15 among platforms were: Disney+ (34), Amazon’s Prime Video (30), CBS (29), NBC (28), ABC (23), FX (23), Showtime (17),  Paramount+ (11), VH1 (10), Bravo (8), YouTube (8) and AMC (7).

Among studios, the Disney Television Studios group (20th TV, ABC Signature, Searchlight Television and 20th Television Animation) accounted for 67 noms for shows such as “Dopesick,” “Pam and Tommy,” “The Dropout” (7) and “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (5).

Universal Studio Group weighed in with 58, led by “Saturday Night Live.” “SNL” was the most-nommed broadcast series this year followed by ABC’s freshman hit “Abbott Elementary” (7).

Warner Bros. TV Group rode the “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” wave to a total of 44 noms. Sony Pictures Television came in with 20, anchored by AMC Networks’ “Better Call Saul” (7). CBS Studios garnered 16 bids, paced by CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (5).

Endeavor Content productions accounted for 23 nominations, half of which came from “Severance.” MRC, producer of “Ozark” and “The Great” (4), banked 18 total bids.

Entertainment One had a strong showing for an independent outlet thanks to the love Emmy voters showed to Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” (7).

Full list of nominees here.

More to come.

(Pictured: "The White Lotus")

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tom Brady Clears Up Donald Trump Rumors: The Press ‘Mischaracterized’ Our Relationship

Tom Brady and Donald Trump have not spoken in “a lot of years,” the NFL legend told Variety as part of his cover story. The two’s friendship became the subject of intense media scrutiny after a 2015 photograph went viral for showing a “Make America Great Again” hat in Brady’s football locker. Prior to the photo, Brady and Trump golfed together on several occasions.
NFL
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Cinemablend

2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

Though there are currently enough TV and streaming shows out there to serve as nominees for a dozen different award shows, the annual Emmy Awards remain the top-tier honors for the medium’s biggest shows. (Especially with the 2022 Golden Globes going untelevised after the prior year’s botched efforts.) We don’t yet know if or when a host will be revealed for the 74th Emmys ceremony, but we can now know what to expect when September 12 rolls around, with the Television Academy announcing this year’s nominations.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Zendaya makes Emmys history (again) as youngest producer nominee

All hail Zendaya, whose 2022 Emmys nominations will be etched in the history books of Hollywood. After an historic win in 2020 as the youngest recipient of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, Zendaya has nabbed more record-breaking nominations for her work on HBO's Euphoria. Her turn as recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett in the teen drama earned her a second Outstanding Lead Actress nomination, making her the youngest two-time Emmy nominee in the category at 25.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Are Here

It's that time of year again. After awards shows made their triumphant returns to being in-person and everyone did their best to soak in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood again, it's time to do it all over again. Every year, the Emmy Awards mark the beginning of awards season and now, we've all found out which TV shows and movies are up for an award this year at the 2022 ceremony.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#Hbo Max#Non English#Apple Tv#Cbs#Nbc#Abc#Fx
EW.com

Every Marvel TV show eligible for the 2022 Emmys got nominated multiple times

It's another great year of Emmy nominations for Marvel. Every single Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards received multiple nominations each on Tuesday, resulting in a total of 19 nods across four series. Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight led the pack with eight nominations, followed by...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emmys 2022: The 20 Biggest Snubs

Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and as always, we’ve got some big feelings. Sure, we extend our congratulations to all of the shows and stars who heard their names read by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero during the live announcement. (Click here for a full list of nominees.) But what about those who didn’t?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
AFP

'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars. "Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae, to earn 14 nods in total.
MOVIES
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Falls By 113 Million Hours Watched After First Full Week of Availability But Stays at No. 1

Click here to read the full article. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” was watched for 188.2 million hours between July 4 and July 10, the first full week of availability for the two episodes that make up Volume 2. This marks a drop in 113 million hours compared to the week of June 27-July 3, when the series was watched for 301.3 million hours — and made Season 4 Netflix’s first English-language title to cross 1 billion hours watched total — even though Volume 2 was only available for the last three days of the window. The decrease in viewership indicates...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Funny Girl’ Producers Weren’t Blindsided by Beanie Feldstein’s Early Exit

“Funny Girl” producers are attesting they knew about Beanie Feldstein’s earlier-than-expected exit from the Broadway musical. Amid the whirlwind drama over the actor’s abrupt departure — and Lea Michele’s replacement as Fanny Brice — rumors began to circulate that Feldstein caught the show’s production team by surprise when she announced on social media that her final curtain call would be on July 31. She was initially slated to stay until Sept. 25, but she changed those plans after producers “decided to take the show in a different direction.”
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy