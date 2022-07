Goldberg says he’ll take ending Bret Hart‘s career to the grave because he knows “The Hitman” will never forgive him. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was a recent guest on The Michael Kay Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When the fact was brought up that he was the one to end Bret Hart’s professional wrestling career in WCW, Goldberg spoke with remorse but wanted to be clear that it was an accident and not something he did on purpose.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO