ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers’ honoring Cooper Roberts featured in this week’s ‘Random Hawlights’

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIdJd_0gdDrpFN00

CHICAGO – It’s pretty rare that the professional baseball team in Milwaukee gets a lot of praise from fans here in Chicago, but this week it’s pretty easy to do.

The Brewers decided to pay tribute to a victim of the Highland Park shooting on July 4th during their weekend series at American Family Field against the Pirates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acYqS_0gdDrpFN00
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

When they found out that Cooper Roberts, an eight-year-old who was paralyzed in the shooting, was a fan of the franchise, they decided to pay tribute to him with a jersey in their dugout.

A blue jersey with the No. 22 along with Roberts’ name was hung up over the bench during the weekend to let the

“The strength to go through something like that is unimaginable,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell to the Associated Press . “We’re doing such a small thing, but hopefully it can maybe make one part of the day for them a little bit better.”

Roberts remains in the hospital and is currently in critical condition, per an update released by the family on Tuesday.

During WNBA All-Star Weekend, a local artist was featured in an initiative for Gatorade that included one of the league’s biggest stars.

Fantasia Ariel created a mural that was unveiled on Saturday at Douglass Park Cultural Center and Fieldhouse that celebrates Title IX and is meant to symbolize inclusion in all sports.

Naperville native, Chicago Sky forward, and seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker was on hand for that unveiling while also there to present a $25,000 check from Gatorade to the Girls in the Game organization.

WGN News Now featured both of these sports highlights in “Random Hawlight” this week, and you can see more from Larry Hawley in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Elderly woman ejected, dies after crash with police car in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A woman was killed Wednesday following a crash with a police vehicle in Gary. At around 12:10 p.m., investigators said a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy, traveling in an unmarked black 2019 Dodge Charger, was traveling east on 5th Avenue when he struck a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Corolla […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Indiana man accused of dismembering girlfriend’s body

FOWLER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana man allegedly dismembered his girlfriend’s body and put her remains in trash bags after she died earlier this month. Sixty-year-old Edward A. Bagwell was charged last week in Benton County with abuse of a corpse and failure to report human remains. He’s being held at the […]
BENTON COUNTY, IN
thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Naperville, IL
Yardbarker

Evaluating the merits of a Josh Hader trade to the Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the National League Central and are on pace to make their fifth straight postseason appearance. Typically, this situation would make the Brewers so-called “buyers” at the trade deadline. However, Milwaukee is also in a unique situation when it comes to four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader. The three-time NL Relief Pitcher of the Year will be entering his final season of arbitration in 2023. The Brewers will not be able (or willing) to pay Hader what he is worth. As a result, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported, the Brewers have notified other teams that they will listen to trade offers for Hader.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers designate RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment

The Brewers announced that outfielder Hunter Renfroe has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. To make room for him on the active roster, right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez has been designated for assignment. Their 40-man roster is now at 39. Gonzalez, 30, has been filling up transaction logs this year,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Candace Parker
WGN News

4 wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday on the West Side. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 4400 block of West Maypole Street following the report of a shooting. Police said four people were wounded after a white-colored SUV drove by and a suspected fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#American Family Field#The Associated Press
WGN News

2 charged with first-degree murder in Oak Park shooting

OAK PARK, Ill. — Two Chicago residents have been charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe at an Oak Park gas station. Kenneth Elliot, 21, and his 17-year-old sister, Adrianna Vanzant, were taken into custody Thursday. Police said Elliott and Vanzant were armed with handguns when they...
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WGN News

9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A 9-year-old died Tuesday after she was pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary. At around 2:10 p.m., authorities were advising of two children in the water drowning at Marquette Beach. An 14-year-old girl was recovered and okay, police said. The other child, a 9-year-old girl, was not visible and a chain and […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy