Brewers’ honoring Cooper Roberts featured in this week’s ‘Random Hawlights’

CHICAGO – It’s pretty rare that the professional baseball team in Milwaukee gets a lot of praise from fans here in Chicago, but this week it’s pretty easy to do.

The Brewers decided to pay tribute to a victim of the Highland Park shooting on July 4th during their weekend series at American Family Field against the Pirates.

When they found out that Cooper Roberts, an eight-year-old who was paralyzed in the shooting, was a fan of the franchise, they decided to pay tribute to him with a jersey in their dugout.

A blue jersey with the No. 22 along with Roberts’ name was hung up over the bench during the weekend to let the

“The strength to go through something like that is unimaginable,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell to the Associated Press . “We’re doing such a small thing, but hopefully it can maybe make one part of the day for them a little bit better.”

Roberts remains in the hospital and is currently in critical condition, per an update released by the family on Tuesday.

—

During WNBA All-Star Weekend, a local artist was featured in an initiative for Gatorade that included one of the league’s biggest stars.

Fantasia Ariel created a mural that was unveiled on Saturday at Douglass Park Cultural Center and Fieldhouse that celebrates Title IX and is meant to symbolize inclusion in all sports.

Naperville native, Chicago Sky forward, and seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker was on hand for that unveiling while also there to present a $25,000 check from Gatorade to the Girls in the Game organization.

WGN News Now featured both of these sports highlights in “Random Hawlight” this week, and you can see more from Larry Hawley in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.