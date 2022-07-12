Alderson gives Jacob deGrom update, addresses notion that ace might not want to be a Met

When Jacob deGrom eventually returns to game action, it’s possible that he will be making his final regular-season starts in a New York Mets uniform.

deGrom has yet to pitch in a big league game this season as he deals with a stress reaction in his right scapula. The Mets have taken the cautious approach with him, and thus far they’ve been able to stay atop the National League East without him.

But life without him could become a reality after this season. He’s all but certainly going to opt out of his current contract following this season, at which point he will become a free agent. He should have a strong market no matter what, but it will be even stronger if he bounces back from the injury and has a strong finish to the season.

That uncertainty surrounding deGrom’s future has led to chatter that perhaps he just doesn’t want to be a Met. Appearing on “The Show: A NY Post Baseball Podcast” , Mets president Sandy Alderson offered his take on that notion and the ace’s looming return.

“Right now as we speak, his status is close,” Alderson said. “I think everything points towards a return toward the end of the month, at the latest. That could change. Is he motivated to pitch, is he motivated to pitch for the New York Mets? Yes, I think he is. Hard not to be motivated in that way given the way the rest of the team has performed. So, I think he definitely wants to be part of that and hopefully he will be the next couple of weeks.”

deGrom is scheduled to be on the mound Thursday to make a third minor league rehab start.

