Broadway musical 'Paradise Square' taken to court over unpaid wages, benefits

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two unions representing actors and theatrical designers are separately bringing the Broadway musical “Paradise Square '' to court over roughly $350,000 in owed benefit contributions, wages and other fees, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in April, is made up of an elaborate set and a cast of 40. The show came to New York City after previous runs in Chicago and California, increasing its capitalization in May from $13.5 million to $15 million, Forbes reported.

Shortly after opening on Broadway, the Actors’ Equity union brought Paradise Square Production Services Inc. to court over contract disputes, eventually coming to an agreement on a settlement on May 24. The production company agreed to pay $412,807 in unpaid dues deductions and benefit contributions as well as interest on that amount. Only $224,900 of it was paid before the company stopped keeping up with the payment schedule, according to court documents.

In June, the United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, which is a part of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, was awarded $156,986 in arbitration for unpaid wages and fees. The total amount accounts for $38,703 in wage payments, $60,500 in weekly guarantees, $22,724 in pension and welfare contributions and $7,067 in annuity payments, $11,192 in reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses and $3,028,62 in union dues, according to the filing.

Since the settlement was made, the designers have yet to receive their money. Because of this, the union says the total amount owed has now grown to $190,000.

Along with the initial fee, the designers’ union says it is also owed interest payments on unpaid pension contributions and on welfare contributions stemming all the way back to April 3, 2022, as well as payment for attorney fees.

As part of the designer’s arbitration award, if full payment is not made by December 1, 2022, the production rights, owned by the producer, will be transferred to four of the designers at the center of the suit: scenic designer Allen Moyer, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Jon Weston.

Despite being nominated for 10 Tony Awards, the musical announced Monday that it would close on July 17 after several weeks of low box office sales. The money owed to the two unions may be difficult to come by for Paradise Square which saw only $266,926 and played to a capacity of just 48 percent in its most recent week of reported grosses ending on July 10.