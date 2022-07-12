ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Vinnie Hinostroza will not hit Wednesday's free agent market

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3xOg_0gdDpvc900

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed one of their unrestricted free agents before NHL Free Agency opens on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Vinnie Hinostroza gave the team excellent value, scoring 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points in 62 games. The winger gave head coach Don Granato good production as a bottom-six forward, and also was able to fill in on the top-six when injuries happened.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal worth $1.7 million. Last season, he made $1.05 million on a one-year contract with the Sabres.

If you go by the assumption that either Jack Quinn or JJ Peterka will make the NHL roster this year, that means Buffalo may be looking for one more forward for this team, as well as some depth forwards for the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

As of now, the forward group consists of Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Asplund, Dylan Cozens, Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Kyle Okposo, Anders Bjork and either Quinn or Peterka.

***Photo: Buffalo Sabres ( @BuffaloSabres )

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tampa Bay Lightning sign veteran D Ian Cole

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran defenseman Ian Cole, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who reports that the deal is worth $3M. Cole, 33, signs in Tampa Bay as the likely replacement for Jan Rutta, who is reportedly moving on after winning two Stanley Cups as Victor Hedman’s main partner. Cole’s $3M deal is a $100k raise from the $2.9M he made last season on the Carolina Hurricanes.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Malcolm Subban, Sabres agree to terms on two-way deal worth $850K

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with goalie Malcolm Subban on a two-way deal worth $850,000 against the cap, according to The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. Subban becomes the second (healthy) goalie Buffalo has signed for next season after quite literally every goalie in the organization was on expiring contracts last year. He likely won’t see a whole lot of NHL time next season, given the team has already retained Craig Anderson, restricted free agent Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is ahead of him on the depth chart and the Sabres still expected to hunt for another goalie in free agency to bolster their team on the rise.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Bruins Sign Five Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Rasmus Asplund
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
Person
Don Granato
Person
Kyle Okposo
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Golden Knights mulling shocking Max Pacioretty move in NHL free agency

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to re-sign a few key players this offseason, but in order to do so, they may have to shed some salary. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Knights could look to clear some cap space by offloading veteran forward Max Pacioretty this offseason. After agreeing to a new deal with […] The post Rumors: Golden Knights mulling shocking Max Pacioretty move in NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres sign goaltender Eric Comrie to a 2-year deal

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – As the NHL free agency period continues, the Sabres add another signing in goaltender Eric Comrie to a 2-year, $2.75 million. Comrie, 27, has been with Winnipeg, New Jersey and Detroit and was drafted by Winnipeg in 2013. Comrie has played a total of 28 games in the NHL and most notable was the backup in Winnipeg to Connor Hellebuyck.
BUFFALO, NY
106.7 The Fan

Capitals sign goaltenders Darcy Kuemper, Charlie Lindgren, defenseman Erik Gustafsson

The Washington Capitals opened free agency with a bang Wednesday, signing two goaltenders and a defenseman as they look to reshape their roster back into championship form. Washington's biggest signing was goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who inked a five-year, $26.25 million contract with the Caps after helping lead the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in June. The Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games and Kuemper was a huge part of it, starting 16 playoff games with a 10-4 record, a 2.57 goals against average and .902 save percentage.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Nhl Free Agency#Sabrespr#Americans#Quinn Or Peterka
The Associated Press

Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what the Hall of Famer said was a difficult year. Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
CHICAGO, IL
93.7 The Fan

Pens 1st free agent signing—a goalie

CRANBERRY TWP, PA. (93.7 The Fan) – Of the scenarios where the Penguins could use their precious little salary cap money left, adding a goalie was not really on the radar. The team’s first free agent move was just that. Veteran Dustin Tokarski signs a team-friendly deal of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Cheveldayoff on start of free agency, and what's still on to-do list

WINNIPEG - On a day that usually sees millions of dollars and numerous long-term deals flying around, Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets took a measured approach to the opening of Free Agency. The key word there is "opening," as despite the hype surrounding the first day, many signings don't...
NHL
NHL

FLAMES SIGN FOUR FREE AGENTS, RE-SIGN PAIR OF DEFENCEMEN

CLARK BISHOP - CENTRE. HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 200 lbs. DRAFTED: CAR - 5th round (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 191 lbs. DRAFTED: CLB - 2nd round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. TERM: One-year, two-way contract. AAV: $750,000. DENNIS GILBERT - DEFENCE. BORN: Buffalo,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
markerzone.com

NHL FREE AGENCY DAY 2 RECAP

The second day of free agency in the National Hockey League brought several more signings, including Ondrej Palat to the New Jersey Devils, Dylan Strome to the Washington Capitals, among others. Let's take a look at some of the other signings that July 14th brought. - Justin Kirkland signs with...
NHL
WGR550

Devon Levi very impressed with Sabres

Devon Levi is getting his first chance to slide on Sabres gear since being acquired on July 24, 2021, along with a 2022 first-round pick that turned into Jiri Kulich - for Sam Reinhart. He is enjoying his experience so far. Paul Hamilton has more:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Lawrence Pilut back with Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres finally got the proper documentation that defenseman Lawrence Pilut had been released from his KHL team in Russia. With that confirmation, the Sabres announced they have signed Pilut to a one-year contract. Paul Hamilton has more:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
773
Followers
3K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy