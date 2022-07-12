Vinnie Hinostroza will not hit Wednesday's free agent market

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed one of their unrestricted free agents before NHL Free Agency opens on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Vinnie Hinostroza gave the team excellent value, scoring 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points in 62 games. The winger gave head coach Don Granato good production as a bottom-six forward, and also was able to fill in on the top-six when injuries happened.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal worth $1.7 million. Last season, he made $1.05 million on a one-year contract with the Sabres.

If you go by the assumption that either Jack Quinn or JJ Peterka will make the NHL roster this year, that means Buffalo may be looking for one more forward for this team, as well as some depth forwards for the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

As of now, the forward group consists of Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Asplund, Dylan Cozens, Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Kyle Okposo, Anders Bjork and either Quinn or Peterka.

***Photo: Buffalo Sabres ( @BuffaloSabres )