Authorities plan to pursue charges against disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh in connection with the murders of his wife and son, multiple news outlets report. Agents from the the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department (SLED) met with the Murdaugh family as a courtesy on Tuesday morning, Alex's younger brother John Murdaugh told The Post and Courier. John also told ABC News 4 that while the family was not told what specific charges Alex Murdaugh will face, that they will be connected to the deaths of his family.

ISLANDTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO