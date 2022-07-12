ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5280 Magazine's Top of the Town returns with great places to eat

5280 Magazine is excited to bring back its annual Top of the Town since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Every year, tens of thousands of 5280 readers help identify Denver’s Top of the Town honorees—the best places to eat, drink, play, shop, and recreate on the Front Range. In 2022, 5280 Magazine went deeper than ever, dispatching their editors across the region to find business owners, creatives, and other local luminaries who deserve extra attention.

The result is a curated list of Top of the Town Editors’ Choice selections that elevate our comprehensive 81 Readers’ Choice winners.

What: 5280 Top of the Town celebration
When (day and time): Thursday, July 21 from 7 – 10pm
Where: Sports Castle, a Non Plus Ultra Venue

Cost: $80

