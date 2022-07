SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working to decide what they need to collect from tax payers this year. Thursday during their City Hall meeting at 2 p.m., they will be discussing the millage rate. The proposed rate for a home that is valued at $100,000 would pay an increase of about $32 in taxes to the city.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO