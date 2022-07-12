ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey says Patriots have the 2nd-happiest fanbase in the NFL

 3 days ago
Though it may not be the wine and roses, dynastic duck boat days of recent year, there was so much success with the New England Patriots for two decades that the gratitude and joy off the field should last as long as the dominance and championships on the field. Now there seems to be the data to back that up.

According to an index assembled by Online Betting Guide, Patriots fans are some of the happiest fans in the NFL. Using a system that weights positive social media engagements (Instagram and Twitter), the Patriots have the second happiest fan base in the NFL. Only the New Orleans Saints have a slightly higher “Fan Happiness Score”, which could have a lot to do with tailgating near Bourbon Street. Support and loyalty for the team factor into the equation, which would explain the Pittsburgh Steelers coming in third. The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams fans are in the top five, yet surprisingly absent are Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. One would think that having Tom Brady and a shot at the Super Bowl every season would make a fan pretty happy. Worked around here for quite a while.

Whether it’s the dynasty hangover, return to the playoffs, fear of Bill Belichick, rise of Mac Jones, reissue of Pat the Patriot throwbacks or a combination therein it’s nice to see some numbers fly in the face of critics who say Patriots fans are spoiled and don’t appreciate what they have, let alone what they had. Though it will be unlikely for them to return to Super Bowl every other year form, let alone a grind for the Patriots to return to the playoffs, it seems they’ll have the support from their fans in the stands, at home and around Pats Nation.

Looking at the rest of Boston sports fans...the Red Sox have the seventh happiest fans in MLB (the Brewers finished first), and surprisingly neither Bruins nor Celtics fans finished in the top 10. For Bruins fans the first round elimination and early dismissal of coach Bruce Cassidy can explain some displeasure. But for Celtics fans, whose team came very close to winning an NBA title? That’s a bit of a surprise. Losing a series you have a lead in can be quite a letdown, but after the turnaround of the 2021/22 campaign, you’d think it would be an online lovefest for a team with a bright future in the middle of an excellent offseason. But hey, it wouldn’t be Boston if everything were sunshine and cupcakes, right?

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

