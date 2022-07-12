ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Driver intentionally rams another driver in Summit Township

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEFQK_0gdDoeJt00

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is facing criminal charges after intentionally ramming his car into another car in Summit Township.

The incident happened at 8:37 a.m. on July 7 at the 8100 block of the Perry Highway.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming Presque Isle report, a 32-year-old Erie man intentionally drove his vehicle into a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Erie man. A 33-year-old woman was riding as a passenger in the victim’s car.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim’s car twice, once on the passenger’s side and once on the driver’s side. The impact on the driver’s side disabled the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The suspect drove away from the scene. Criminal charges have been filed, including aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

State Police Calls: Lost Wallet Leads to Suspicious Transactions

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On June 21, Franklin-based State Police troopers made contact with a known 25-year-old Seneca man, who advised that he lost his wallet a few days prior and discovered that there were suspicious transactions on his bank card. Police say the financial loss...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

State Police searching for missing Fairview man

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man from Fairview Township. State Police reported on July 13 that Rickey Scott, 49, of Fairview Township has been missing since June 23 around 8:30 p.m. Police describe Scott as an African American man, 6 feet, 5 inches, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Scammed Out of $3,500

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was recently scammed out of $3,500.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 67-year-old Franklin man was contacted around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 by an unknown person claiming to be with Spectrum. Police say the unknown individual “conned the...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Two leave scene of accident after car hits Peach St. church

A local church is left with a mess on its hands after a car crashed into the building overnight. That accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Peach Street, near the intersection with Myrtle Street. That’s where a driver reportedly lost control of their car and slammed into a parked […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Two injured in ultralight plane crash in Warren County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men are injured in a small aircraft crash on Thursday evening in Warren County. According to the Warren Times Observer, one person was flown to the hospital after an ultralight aircraft crashed while taking off. The incident happened around 7:30 on July 14 near Big Four Road and the Conewago Creek. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released details regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 42, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Reward offered for arrest of fugitives who shot at officers in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Cash rewards are being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two fugitives accused of shooting at law enforcement officers in Erie. A $4,500 cash reward is being offered for Shadarryl Jones (alias “Chub Jones”) and another $4,500 is being offered for Rakeem Markel Jones — both are 29 and both […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Ramming#Stalking#The Perry Highway
YourErie

Missing Erie teen found safe, police report

Update: Pennsylvania State Police are reporting as of 2 p.m. Wednesday the teen has been found safe. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Erie. According to PSP, police are searching for Dorismar Saldana, 15, of Erie. She is believed to be a runaway. Police report she was last […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

One person injured in motorcycle accident

One person is injured in a motorcycle accident in Mill Village. Calls for the accident went out just after 8:45 p.m. on July 14 near the intersection of West Center Street and Dutchtown Road. According to reports on scene, one person was flown to the hospital for injuries. There is no word on the extent […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Theft of Motor From Seneca Hardwoods

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of a Honda motor in Rockland Township, Venango County. According to Franklin-based State Police, unknown actor(s) stole a Honda 240cc motor, valued at $1,000.00, from an oil well located behind Seneca Hardwoods just off Hepler Road.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two teens charged with possession of firearms

Two teenagers were taken into custody after Erie Police recovered four firearms from a home on Atkins Street. On Sunday around 1:20 p.m., Erie Police responded to a call for an individual reporting that a teenage boy had pointed a gun at the caller’s home. Erie Police located the suspects, ages 15 and 17, in […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Well-Being Check in Jamestown Leads to Two Drug Arrests

Two men are facing numerous drug-related charges after they were found passed out in a car Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to check on the well-being of two men inside a car that was idling on Lakeview Avenue and found 41-year-old Shaun Ellison of Forestville and 31-year-old Benjamin Gray of Cassadaga inside. During the investigation, officers found about 75 grams of methamphetamine, 14.4 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of naloxone, and other items inside the car. Ellison and Gray were arrested and charged with one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of 3rd- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both also face multiple counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Ellison and Gray were both taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Sleeping While Her Toddlers Were Outside Unsupervised

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for reportedly sleeping while her toddlers were outside unsupervised on multiple occasions. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Theresa L. Blauser, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, July 7.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Suspect who allegedly shot Orbeez at residents now in custody

One suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting Orbeez pellets at city residents earlier this month. Erie Police said that they received multiple calls last week about an individual riding around in a white Jeep Wrangler who was shooting frozen water-filled pellets or Orbeez at pedestrians. Erie Police were able to obtain a […]
ERIE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Erie TV reporter accused of fake stalking claims

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie TV news anchor and reporter has been arrested after allegedly making false reports of stalking. Haley Potter, 24, of Erie was charged and arraigned on July 11 after investigators allege Potter had fabricated claims of stalking which led to a three-month investigation. Pennsylvania State Police allege that in April, Potter had […]
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Hydetown Council discusses potential Titusville police presence

Hydetown Borough Council held a special meeting Monday night to discuss a few issues. The main topic that took up a majority of the more-than-90 -minute meeting was what to do about a need for an increased police presence in the borough. In attendance at the meeting was Titusville Police...
TITUSVILLE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Late Night House Fire in Falconer Caused by Unattended Candle

Firefighters from a half-dozen south county departments battled a blaze that extensively damaged a house Thursday night in the Village of Falconer. Chautauqua County dispatchers say crews from Falconer, Kennedy, Gerry, Jamestown, Kiantone and Celoron responded to 102 North Work Street just before 10:00 PM. Ellicott Town Police were also on scene. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation team determined that the fire was caused by a candle that was left burning unattended on the second-story porch. There were no injuries reported.
FALCONER, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting, Choking Woman During Domestic Dispute

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly assaulting and choking a woman on Saturday night during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nathan Robert Yashinski, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Sunday, July 10.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy