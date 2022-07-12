Driver intentionally rams another driver in Summit Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is facing criminal charges after intentionally ramming his car into another car in Summit Township.

The incident happened at 8:37 a.m. on July 7 at the 8100 block of the Perry Highway.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming Presque Isle report, a 32-year-old Erie man intentionally drove his vehicle into a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Erie man. A 33-year-old woman was riding as a passenger in the victim’s car.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim’s car twice, once on the passenger’s side and once on the driver’s side. The impact on the driver’s side disabled the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect drove away from the scene. Criminal charges have been filed, including aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.