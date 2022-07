JEFFERSON COUNTY — Bond was set at $75,000 Wednesday in Jefferson County Court for a 44-year-old Mt. Vernon man accused of residential burglary. According to Mt. Vernon Assistant Police Chief Robert Brands, around 9 p.m. Monday, a resident on North 10th in Mt. Vernon heard someone in their home. They came out and reportedly found Trenton Page — no relation to the police chief — inside their home and attempting to take their TV.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO