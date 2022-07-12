KMBZ launches campaign to help KC kids at Operation Breakthrough

Photo credit KMBZ

Kansas City, MO – Hundreds of Kansas City kids are helped each weekday by the nonprofit Operation Breakthrough - now it's our turn to help them to help the kids!

Now through August 5th, KMBZ is partnering with Pinnacle Bank to raise money to buy school supplies for students attending The Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough - a workforce development program where 200 students ages 14 to 18 spend time each week getting real-world experience in fields ranging from culinary arts to automotive to engineering.

Money collected will go to provide necessary back-to-school items like composition notebooks, pens, pencils, dry-erase markers, and backpacks large enough to handle high school textbooks.

As well as providing hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, and non-perishable food items.

More than 700 children come to Operation Breakthrough every weekday for nutritious food, their education, health care, therapy, and TLC while their parents work or attend school.

Make a secure donation now to help support KC kids!

The Ignition Lab is powered by Eighty-Seven & Running, a nonprofit charity begun by Travis Kelce with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce said, "The vision is to give [Operation Breakthrough kids] a safe haven where they can continue to find role models, discover interests and develop skills once they age out of Operation Breakthrough’s after-school program... Together with OB’s staff and supporters, we’ll create a co-working space where teens will have the support, resources and opportunity to explore careers in STEM, launch their own entrepreneurial ventures and gain real-world experience."

KMBZ and Pinnacle Bank ask for your help to support this great local cause. The Ignition Lab does a great job of preparing these teens with skills and supplies they need to propel themselves into college or their career, and they need our help to get these supplies.