ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Boil advisory lifted for areas of Calcasieu Parish

By Amanda Johnson
KPLC TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Waterworks District 5 lifted the...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

River Bluff Park partially closed for repairs

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - River Bluff Park’s splash pad and playground area will be closed for repairs beginning today, Monday, July 18, 2022. The repairs include patching the playground pad and splash pad. The closure is expected to last until Friday, July 22. Parish officials will construct a...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy OMV field offices reopen Monday, July 18

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Houma and DeQuincy OMV field offices will reopen Monday, July 18. Customers are encouraged to visit expresslane.org to schedule appointments, utilize online services and view a complete list of open offices, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said. OMV field offices advised they cannot process...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2022. Kenneth Wayne Burnworth, 65, Sulphur: Instate detainer; burglary. Heather Annette Rogers, 33, Sulphur: Burglary. Ricky Anthony Fontenot, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse. Luis Enrique Hernandez, 27, Baytown, TX: Aggravated assault. Leonard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of armed robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of attacking an acquaintance and stealing their wallet, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after receiving a complaint about a recent battery...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake woman accused of negligent homicide after vehicle accident

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake woman has been arrested after being accused of negligent homicide following a December vehicle accident that killed two people, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to Davis Rd. in Westlake regarding a crash that involved...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Daigle was on way to shoot son when he crossed paths with trooper

Kevin Daigle can be heard rifling through Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent’s pockets while yelling obscenities at him in video footage shown to jurors Sunday during the second day of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV

Weight loss surgery center opens at CHRISTUS Lake Area Hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Health says it’s raising the bar for weight loss surgery in the region. A bariatric center officially opened on the Lake Area campus on Nelson Road today. Mallory Dykes of Lake Charles suffered from multiple health issues preventing her from losing weight. Then,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KPLC TV

Testimony begins in punishment phase of Daigle murder trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a full day of testimony in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s trial. In 2019, Daigle was convicted of first degree murder of state trooper Steven Vincent in 2015. Jurors heard graphic testimony and saw graphic videos, even the actual moment...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Avoid I-10 bridge eastbound

The Lake Charles and Westlake police departments are urging motorists to avoid the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge headed eastbound this morning. A driver lost a trailer full of iron and eastbound lanes have been blocked for more than an hour. Traffic is backed up several miles.
WESTLAKE, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Waterpark That Never Opened – Pirates Cove In Iowa

We get visitors from all over the country in SWLA. They are either passing through, visiting family, or on a business trip. Many come for the casino resorts and their many amenities. For that matter, the locals enjoy them as well for their award winning restaurants, various shows, and of course gambling. Local residents, myself included, bring their kids to the pools to help beat the heat.
KATC News

Crash leaves eight-year-old dead in Acadia Parish, State Police say

An eight-year-old Eunice girl has died in a Tuesday morning crash, troopers say. Mazey Guidry died in the 10 a.m. crash on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers say. The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers say.
ACADIA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy