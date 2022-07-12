Boil advisory lifted for areas of Calcasieu Parish

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - River Bluff Park’s splash pad and playground area will be closed for repairs beginning today, Monday, July 18, 2022. The repairs include patching the playground pad and splash pad. The closure is expected to last until Friday, July 22. Parish officials will construct a...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Houma and DeQuincy OMV field offices will reopen Monday, July 18. Customers are encouraged to visit expresslane.org to schedule appointments, utilize online services and view a complete list of open offices, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said. OMV field offices advised they cannot process...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2022. Kenneth Wayne Burnworth, 65, Sulphur: Instate detainer; burglary. Heather Annette Rogers, 33, Sulphur: Burglary. Ricky Anthony Fontenot, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse. Luis Enrique Hernandez, 27, Baytown, TX: Aggravated assault. Leonard...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crime tape blocked off an area off of Highway 14 near Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen’s old location. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff deputies were working the scene. Witnesses said a fight broke out between two men. No major injuries have been reported at this time. CPSO...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re taking a closer look at what many call a dangerous intersection south of Lake Charles. Nearby resident Scot Galt calls it a weekly occurrence – vehicle accidents near the intersection of Gauthier and Big Lake roads. “We have documented crashes over the...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of attacking an acquaintance and stealing their wallet, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after receiving a complaint about a recent battery...
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake woman has been arrested after being accused of negligent homicide following a December vehicle accident that killed two people, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to Davis Rd. in Westlake regarding a crash that involved...
Kevin Daigle can be heard rifling through Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent’s pockets while yelling obscenities at him in video footage shown to jurors Sunday during the second day of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Testimonies resumed this morning in the punishment phase of Kevin Daigle’s first degree murder conviction. The jury was shown an autopsy photo of Vincent’s face. They also saw gruesome photos of Daigle’s on-and off roommate, Blake Brewer, after he was shot and killed during an argument with Daigle.
Just after 2:00 AM sleepy heads all across South Louisiana were awakened by the sound of thunder and flashes of lighting as an area of strong storms moved slowly across the area. Here's the way the radar scan from the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles depicted the storm activity.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Health says it’s raising the bar for weight loss surgery in the region. A bariatric center officially opened on the Lake Area campus on Nelson Road today. Mallory Dykes of Lake Charles suffered from multiple health issues preventing her from losing weight. Then,...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound has reopened at the Calcasieu River Bridge following a vehicle accident, according to DOTD. There is still some traffic congestion in the area as traffic starts to move again.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a full day of testimony in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s trial. In 2019, Daigle was convicted of first degree murder of state trooper Steven Vincent in 2015. Jurors heard graphic testimony and saw graphic videos, even the actual moment...
The Lake Charles and Westlake police departments are urging motorists to avoid the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge headed eastbound this morning. A driver lost a trailer full of iron and eastbound lanes have been blocked for more than an hour. Traffic is backed up several miles.
We get visitors from all over the country in SWLA. They are either passing through, visiting family, or on a business trip. Many come for the casino resorts and their many amenities. For that matter, the locals enjoy them as well for their award winning restaurants, various shows, and of course gambling. Local residents, myself included, bring their kids to the pools to help beat the heat.
(KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have arrested an Opelousas man allegedly involved in a January officer-involved shooting after it was found that he was possibly in possession of a stolen Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy’s gun. Leandre Guillory, 19, of Opelousas, was arrested on June 28 on charges...
An eight-year-old Eunice girl has died in a Tuesday morning crash, troopers say. Mazey Guidry died in the 10 a.m. crash on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers say. The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers say.
