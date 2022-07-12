ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 suspected pickpockets arrested in West Hollywood, 17 cellphones recovered

 3 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood arrested two people suspected of pick-pocketing cell phones from unsuspecting diners.

On Friday, deputies on foot patrol near Santa Monica and Robertson boulevards noticed a man that resembled a suspect involved in several previous pickpocket incidents.

After confronting the man and woman that he was with, the woman threw a phone into a nearby dumpster and tried to run away.

Deputies arrested them both and recovered 17 stolen phones. So far, authorities have been able to return at least 5 phones to victims.

