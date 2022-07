A pair of Canadian Alpha Males share a birthday on July 12. While Brock Lesnar turned 45 on Tuesday, Sami Zayn celebrated his 38th birthday. The two shared a few hilarious segments on “WWE SmackDown” last December after Zayn won a Battle Royal to become the No. 1 contender to Roman Reigns’ title. On the 12/3 episode, Zayn would confront Lesnar in the ring and point out how they are more similar than people think, referring to them as “two Canadian Alpha Males” who love to fight. Later that night, Lesnar would destroy Zayn shortly before Zayn’s Universal Title match against Reigns, allowing The Tribal Chief to make quick work of his challenger. The following week, Zayn would be pushed to the ring in a wheelchair by a bunch of nurses as he addressed Lesnar’s attack. Zayn mentioned how the multiple F5’s from Lesnar didn’t hurt him as much as “the betrayal” from his fellow Canadian Alpha Male. This would lead to Lesnar apologizing to Zayn, admitting that they got off on the wrong foot.

