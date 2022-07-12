ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPRB2_0gdDmRrk00

July 12 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen announced on Tuesday his 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band.

The 2023 tour, which includes 31 performances across the United States, kicks off in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 1, and wraps up with a homecoming in Newark, N.J., on April 14.

It marks the first live concert tour for Springsteen, 72, and the E Street Band since their River Tour wrapped up in Australia and New Zealand in February 2017, and also marks their first North American tour dates since September 2016.

The rock singer, nicknamed The Boss, and the E Street Band announced the tour in May, but just released the dates.

"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement. "And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year--and beyond."

After the U.S. tour ends, Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform a series of shows in Europe and Britain that will kick off on April 28 in Barcelona, Spain.

Additional dates in Britain and Belgium will be announced at a later date, along with dates for a North American tour starting in August.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were originally set to begin the tour in 2020, but it was delayed until 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They last performed together on Saturday Night Live in December 2020 following the release of their album Letter to You.

The singer, songwriter, and humanitarian, known for capturing stories about experiences of ordinary people with the American dream in his music, from steel workers to veterans, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 from then-President Barack Obama.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

Born to Rock: Bruce Springsteen is Back on Tour

Bruce Springsteen is set to hit the stage in 30 cities across the country early next year as apart of an upcoming tour that the legendary musician announced via Instagram on July 12. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances...
TAMPA, FL
Ultimate Classic Rock

Keith Richards Hated Rolling Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’ at First

Mick Jagger said Keith Richards was not a fan of the Rolling Stones classic "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" when they first penned the chart-topping tune. Released in 1965, "Satisfaction" became the band's first U.S. No. 1 hit and has become regarded as a rock standard, particularly because of Richards' driving riff. But after the band recorded the song, Richards disagreed with manager and producer Andrew Loog Oldham's assessment of its potential.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Pics With Look-Alike Daughter: ‘So Similar It’s Eerie’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers decided to take a look back for a throwback Thursday picture with her daughter, Memphis. Seeing both of them together is pretty impressive. Colby hangs out on the History Channel show with Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie. She offers some perspective about the photos that are part of her Instagram account. More than 237,000 fans follow her IG for updated photos and news from her very busy life.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The E Street Band#American Tour#North American#Boss#Springs
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star David Canary Recalled the ‘Gloomy’ Set Following Dan Blocker’s Death

It’s no secret that the classic TV Western Bonanza suffered a serious blow to its run on NBC with the death of Dan Blocker. Blocker played the gregarious “Hoss” Cartwright opposite cast members Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, Pernell Roberts, and David Canary. Well, Canary, who played Candy Canaday on there, would recall what the atmosphere was on the show’s set after Blocker died.
CELEBRITIES
mansionglobal.com

Jerry Lewis’s Longtime Las Vegas Home to List for $2.7 Million

The longtime Las Vegas home of late comedian Jerry Lewis is set to return to the market asking $2.7 million. The longtime Las Vegas home of late comedian Jerry Lewis is set to return to the market asking $2.7 million. Though the property has been significantly updated since Lewis’s death...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
New York Post

Soap opera star Donna Mills says she was the inspiration for Sandy from ‘Grease’

Tell us more, tell us more. Soap opera star Donna Mills claimed in a video on Monday that she was the real-life inspiration for the “Grease” ingénue Sandy. The 81-year-old star posted the video on her Instagram in which she’s dressed as Sandy Olsson, wearing a pink sweater and then dons a leather jacket over a lacy top.
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
396K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy