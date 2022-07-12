ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Schoharie, Ulster by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Peabrook, or 16 miles south of Walton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockland, Fremont, Jeffersonville, White Sulphur Springs, Stalker, Hazel, Fishs Eddy, Livingston Manor, East Branch and Roscoe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Rensselaer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Northeastern Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hancock to near Athens, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Lee, Lenox, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Stephentown, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, New Lebanon, Clermont, Valatie, Becket, Athens and Austerlitz. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
City
Ulster, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Shandaken, NY
City
West Hurley, NY
City
Windham, NY
County
Schoharie County, NY
County
Greene County, NY
City
Gilboa, NY
City
Catskill, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
City
Greene, NY
City
Durham, NY
City
Mount Tremper, NY
City
Phoenicia, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
City
Lake Katrine, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fire Danger Warning Issued for Hudson Valley, Fireworks Canceled

Thanks to a lack of rain, officials warn that the Hudson Valley is at an increased risk for fires. Dry conditions over the past few months are causing problems throughout the region. The City of Kingston recently declared a drought and is urging all residents to conserve water. Decreasing water levels at Cooper Lake have officials concerned, saying that they may be forced to impose mandatory restrictions if things get worse.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Central Hudson hopes to complete storm restoration today

POUGHKEEPSIE – Central Hudson has restored power to more than 92 percent of customers who were impacted by the severe thunderstorms that moved through Ulster County on Wednesday evening and will look to complete restoration efforts on Friday. As of 8:30 a.m. approximately 1,500 customers were without power, with...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

“Major Emergency” Narrowly Avoided at Hudson Valley Gas Station

Usually, we're grateful to our first responders for responding to a catastrophic emergency. This time we have them to thank for avoiding one. The Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department took to Facebook yesterday to share how the quick response of their emergency services team may have narrowly averted a much more dire situation at a Mobil gas station in Westchester County, NY.
HUDSON, NY
#Thunderstorm#Central New York
Hudson Valley Post

Serious Vehicle Accident Closes Route 55 in Dutchess on Wednesday

A serious vehicle accident has completely closed a busy stretch of Route 55 in Dutchess County. Traffic has been especially light this week as many local residents are off on vacation. The middle of July through the beginning of August is a traditionally quiet time of year for morning and afternoon traffic since many residents either travel or take day off to enjoy at home.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Construction Update; When Will it End?

The project that feels like it's been going on forever is coming to an end. But just how long will it be until the Newburgh Beacon bridge is finally finished?. Anyone who commutes on I-84 in the Hudson Valley knows the pain of having to travel over the Hudson River. In 2020 New York State Bridge Authority revealed a major redecking plan for the westbound span of the Newburgh Beacon bridge. The project has required a complicated reconfiguration of traffic patterns, with travelers being diverted back and forth from both sides of I-84 depending on the day, eliminating breakdown lanes and causing long delays.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Farm Hosting Summer Markets Every Saturday

When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Help Needed: Hudson Valley Woman Goes Missing In New York

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing from the Hudson Valley. Have You Seen Brittany Hendershot Of Orange County?. On Wednesday, the City of Port Jervis Police Department took to Facebook in hopes of finding a missing Orange County woman. The City of Port Jervis Police Department is trying to find 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Bike Night Food Truck Fiesta in Ulster County, NY

Summertime in the Hudson Valley is buzzing with action and fun. Concerts, festivals, dining out, the sounds of kids playing and splashing in the pool, and also the hum of motorcycles. There’s nothing quite like riding on a warm summer night. If you’ve got a bike and an appetite, you might want to take a ride out to Ulster County next week for a very cool event.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

