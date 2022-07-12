ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Prime Day Tech & Home Deals From Vitamix, Instant Pot, Beats & More

By Kristine Fellizar
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Tech#Vitamix
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
domino

Paint Your Front Door One of These Two Colors to Boost Your Home’s Value

Selling a home, ironically, is always a bit of an investment, and according to Zillow’s recent market research, most homeowners make at least two minor improvements before going live with their listing. But before you upgrade all your appliances or hire someone to stage your furniture, consider picking up a paintbrush and heading outside. It turns out that one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to ramp up your ROI is by sprucing up the front door. In its latest report, Zillow specifically identified two colors that not only deliver major curb appeal but can boost your asking price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
USA TODAY

Walmart just dropped tons of rollbacks to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022—save on Shark, TCL and Ninja

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Ready to shop? Walmart just dropped an impressive lineup of new markdowns with doorbuster discounts on everything from smart tech to kitchen appliances. The sale—which rivals Amazon Prime Day, set to start tomorrow, July 12—includes tons of rollbacks on Reviewed-favorite brands like TCL, Shark and Ninja.
SHOPPING
E! News

E! News

195K+
Followers
48K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy