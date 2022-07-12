ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Structure fire severely damages east Elmira home

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNRfU_0gdDjnRT00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Several Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on Elmira’s east side early this morning.

Structure fire destroys barn in downtown Millerton

The fire occurred at 1322 Pratt Street in East Elmira. Elmira Fire, Elmira Heights Fire, and South Port were at the scene. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was inside and if there were any injuries.

A reporter visited the scene at 3:20 p.m. and said that the interior and exterior of the building were heavily charred.

This is a developing story, 18 News will update the story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Multiple Crews Respond to Pine City Fire

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WENY) - Six crews responded to a fire on Dry Run Road at approximately 7:20 AM Thursday morning. Southport Fire Deprtment provided a full response on scene. Webbs Mills, Wellsburg, and East Hill, fire departments were on scene with additional tankers. Golden Glow Fire Company was there as well with an additional engine and manpower.
PINE CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire breaks out in Pine City early Thursday

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews were called out to a structure fire Thursday morning around Pine City. According to fire officials, the fire took place inside an unoccupied building on Dry Run Road around 8 a.m. July 14. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the barn as crews worked to find and […]
PINE CITY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Three people saved off of Cayuga Lake after sailboat overturns

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—Three people were brought back to shore uninjured Wednesday evening after a reported sailboating accident around 7 p.m. Three fire departments responded to the incident, which started with a report of a sailboat in distress in the middle of Cayuga Lake, according to Ithaca Fire Department spokesperson Jim Wheal.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Critical motorcycle vs. car crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Reports of a motorcycle vs. car crash came into the newsroom around 9:30 pm, Wednesday night on E. Water St. According to our reporting on the scene, two people were seen being taken away on stretchers. The crash occurred on E. Water St. in between cross streets, Harriet St. and Washington […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Accidents
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Millerton, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire Safety Preparation and Prevention

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- With the recent structure fires in the area, it is important to know what to do to prevent and prepare to keep you and your family safe. Install smoke alarms in your house and make sure it is the correct number for your residence. Test the smoke...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Police and fire respond to rollover crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local police and fire departments responded to a reported rollover accident on Maple Avenue in Elmira on July 12. The crash occurred just after 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Ave. and Luce St. The Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department, and Chemung County...
WETM 18 News

Horseheads woman dies in fatal Schuyler County crash

READING, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police out of Montour Falls responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident in Schuyler County this past weekend, July 9, 2022. State Police say that the crash occurred on July 9, 2022, at approximately 7:16 p.m. on State Route 14A in the town of Reading. According to Police, the operator and […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#East Side#Accident#Elmira Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM

Uptick in burglaries reported across the Twin Tiers

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Across the Twin Tiers, especially in Schuyler County, law officials are reporting multiple burglaries, a handful of which that happened this past weekend. This past June, a burglary by two teens happened in Montour Falls when the two broke into a dwelling and stole...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Road to close in Ithaca for nearly two weeks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closing for paving and repair in Ithaca. The 300 block of Mitchell Street will close Monday. The intersections at Ithaca Road and Delaware Avenue will also be impacted for drainage and manhole work. Detours will be in place. The expected completion date is...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two hurt in construction site collapse at Horseheads HOST Terminal

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two people were injured after a collapse at a construction site at the HOST Terminal in Horseheads Tuesday afternoon. According to Horseheads Fire Chief Arthur Sullivan, the framework of the Southern Tier Logistics Building gave out. Sullivan said two workers escaped with non-life threatening injuries. From...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM

Structure fire destroys barn in downtown Millerton

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in downtown Millerton on July 11. According to a viewer and Facebook post by Webbs Mills Fire Department, the barn fire broke out late Monday evening on Main Street in downtown Millerton. Fire departments that responded to...
MILLERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for gas station robbery, threatening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man with a history of arrests has been indicted in connection to a robbery at a local gas station last month, according to court documents. Timothy Lewis, 32, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 30 in connection to the robbery. Lewis allegedly entered the 7-11 store […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Building collapses in Horseheads industrial park

Correction: A previous version of this story included the wrong name of the building within the industrial park. The correction information has been added and updated. HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a structure in the HOST Terminal industrial park in Horseheads collapsed Tuesday afternoon. Reports of the collapse in the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Three men arrested in Ithaca for stealing motorcycle; IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Three men were arrested in Ithaca early this morning on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, according to the Ithaca Police department. According to the arrest report, Cameron McCaffery, Joshua Walsh, and Vincent Freeman were arrested after IPD officers responded to a report of three males with face masks allegedly pushing a motorcycle into the back of a box truck.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

One arrested for police chase from Watkins Glen to Hammondsport

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – One Corning resident has been arrested on weapons, forgery and traffic charges in connection to a lengthy police chase across county lines, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Semachiah Mcduffie, 27, was arrested on July 7 by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the chase. The arrest report […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
ithaca.com

DWI Arrest On East State Street

On Saturday, 07-09-22, while on routine patrol in the 400 Block of East State Street an Ithaca Police Officer witnessed a property damage motor vehicle crash with one vehicle leaving the scene. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle leaving the scene however the driver of...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy